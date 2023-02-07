Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio Cities Listed as Some of the Most Underrated in the U.S.Travel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
The Ambiguous Ceiling Of Elly De La CruzIBWAACincinnati, OH
Heartwarming Connection Between Barber and Child with Down Syndrome Captured on VideoSara IrshadCincinnati, OH
Columbus garage-rock band A-Go-Go to headline at Ace of CupsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bad timing: Suspect shows up pulling stolen trailer as officer investigates home in Beavercreek
An investigation of a man’s home in Beavercreek and an officer’s instincts led to nearly $10,000 in stolen property being recovered.
Fox 19
Burn barrel fire spreads to garage in Bond Hill
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fire in a burn barrel spread to a nearby garage in Bond Hill Sunday afternoon. Fire crews responded to a report of smoke coming from the eaves of a detached garage and fire in burn barrel behind the garage in the 1300 block of Laidlaw Avenue, according to Fire District Chief Jay Bosse.
Crash flips car onto side, traps driver in Dayton
One person was trapped following a one-vehicle accident in Dayton Saturday night, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Fox 19
One dead in Hanover Township fire
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire at a residence in Hanover Township Saturday evening, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones. Sheriff Jones said that road patrol units arrived at a residence on Round Hill Drive shortly before 7:30 p.m....
YAHOO!
Man accused of fleeing from feds, crashing car near Westwood school arrested
A man accused of fleeing from federal authorities and crashing his vehicle near Gamble Montessori Elementary School in Westwood last week has been arrested, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. John Mackey, 43, was apprehended Thursday afternoon in Mount Adams, according to Charles Sanso, a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals...
Fox 19
One person injured in shooting near UC’s main campus, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was shot and is injured after a shooting happened near the University of Cincinnati’s main campus early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say the shooting occurred on Calhoun Street near Chase bank around 3 a.m. The victim fled the scene and drove himself...
WKRC
Taylor Mill man pleads guilty to fatally shooting woman during gun demo
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WKRC) - A Taylor Mill man has admitted to unintentionally shooting and killing a woman in 2021. Megan McCray, 33, was found dead in a home with a gunshot wound to her chest just after 6 p.m. on Feb. 10. One of the residents, Shane Walters, told...
WKRC
Police oversee widespread search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police oversaw a search at several locations Saturday for a woman who went missing from the Dayton area, and whose abandoned vehicle was found in Middletown. 30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen Dec. 27. Authorities say she was meeting her ex-boyfriend at an apartment in Trotwood, which...
WLWT 5
Multiple lanes closed on northbound 71 after pedestrian struck
MONTGOMERY, Ohio — Per Hamilton County Dispatch, multiple lanes are shut down on northbound 71 at the 15.6 mile marker after a pedestrian was struck. According to dispatch, all lanes are shut down at this time. Injuries are unknown at this time. The Montgomery Police Department is handling the...
Fox 19
Police: 21-year-old man wanted for involvement in Springdale shooting
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is wanted for his involvement in a shooting that took place on Monday afternoon in Springdale, according to the Springdale Police Department. Eric Smith, 21, is being accused of felonious assault after someone was shot around 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike, police said.
‘Nothing surprises me anymore;’ Kettering neighbors hope police find out who shot up duplex
People in Kettering hope police find out who shot up a duplex Thursday night.
1 person dead following house fire in Butler County
One person is dead following a house fire in Butler County Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
WKRC
Speedboat driver sentenced for crash that killed 2 fishermen in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local man will go to prison for a deadly boat crash that killed two fishermen in Brown County. Earlier this week, a judge sentenced Jerry Schrage to nine years in prison on vehicular homicide charges for the crash that happened more than two years ago.
WLWT 5
Victim: Convicted rapist William Blankenship made her terrified of men, including her father
CINCINNATI — William Blankenship sat stone face in court Friday as he listened to two women who were just kids when police say he raped them. "After that incident, I was terrified of all men, including my own father," one victim said. The incident in question happened more than...
WKRC
FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
Man charged for serial rape cases in Hamilton County pleaded guilty
William Blankenship was arrested in February 2020 after investigators found him when DNA from an ancestry site matched DNA collected in rape kits when the crimes occurred.
1 hospitalized following crash on I-70 EB
Multiple crews helped shut down Interstate 70 eastbound after a crash in Montgomery County.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested for infant’s death in Brown Co.
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has been arrested for charges relating to the death of an 11-week-old infant that occurred last year. On September 24, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office received a call about an unresponsive infant at 4515 State Route 286 in Mount Orab, Ohio. The infant was transported to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. An investigation was launched by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Coroner’s Office.
Mt. Orab mom charged for death of 11-week-old infant
Sheriff's deputies responded to a September 2022 call for an 11-week-old child not breathing. The child was taken to the hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
Fox 19
Funeral service for Middletown K9 who died over the weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police and residents gathered Thursday to remember the late police K9 Koda after he died Saturday. Koda worked his last shift at the Middletown Police Department on Feb. 2 after he was diagnosed with cancer. The furry, fun-loving seven 1/2-year-old Dutch shepherd served with Sgt....
Comments / 1