Charlie Thomas death: The Drifters musician dies aged 85

Charlie Thomas, who is best known for his work in The Drifters , has died aged 85.

Thomas died on 31 January after suffering with liver cancer, his friend Peter Lemongello Jr told the New York Times .

"He was ageing, but he was active almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill,” said Lemongello, confirming that the musician died at his residence in Bowie, Maryland.

Thomas was the lead singer for The Drifters on hits such as “There Goes My Baby”, “Under the Boardwalk” and “Sweets for my Sweet”.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of the band.

He also received a Pioneer Award by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in 1999.

Thomas joined the band after playing with his previous group, The Five Crowns, in 1958 at the Apollo Theatre.

According to music historian Marv Goldberg, one of the original The Drifters was involved in a drunken row with the venue’s owner and the promoter of the show.

Manager George Treadwell, who owned the name, then fired all of the band’s members nd recruited Thomas and The Five Crowns to become the new band.

Thomas then went on to be a part of the group for 60 years.

He was the lead singer on two of the band’s Top 40 hits, including “When My Little Girl Is Smiling” and “Sweets For My Sweet”.