ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie, MD

Charlie Thomas death: The Drifters musician dies aged 85

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rV6Ym_0kf7uuzg00

Charlie Thomas, who is best known for his work in The Drifters , has died aged 85.

Thomas died on 31 January after suffering with liver cancer, his friend Peter Lemongello Jr told the New York Times .

"He was ageing, but he was active almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he went from being active to being at home and he started going downhill,” said Lemongello, confirming that the musician died at his residence in Bowie, Maryland.

Thomas was the lead singer for The Drifters on hits such as “There Goes My Baby”, “Under the Boardwalk” and “Sweets for my Sweet”.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988 as a member of the band.

He also received a Pioneer Award by the Rhythm and Blues Foundation in 1999.

Thomas joined the band after playing with his previous group, The Five Crowns, in 1958 at the Apollo Theatre.

According to music historian Marv Goldberg, one of the original The Drifters was involved in a drunken row with the venue’s owner and the promoter of the show.

Manager George Treadwell, who owned the name, then fired all of the band’s members nd recruited Thomas and The Five Crowns to become the new band.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36q1eV_0kf7uuzg00

Thomas then went on to be a part of the group for 60 years.

He was the lead singer on two of the band’s Top 40 hits, including “When My Little Girl Is Smiling” and “Sweets For My Sweet”.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dies

The music industry is mourning the loss of a legend following the death of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Charlie Thomas, best known as a member of The Drifters at the age of 85. Thomas' death was announced by friend and fellow singer Peter Lemongello Jr. following a battle with liver cancer. Lemongello Jr. says that his friend died inside his home in Maryland. He posted the following Instagram:
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
Deadline

Charlie Thomas Dies: Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer With The Drifters For 60 Years Was 85

Charlie Thomas, who as part of The Drifters kept alive such hits as “There Goes My Baby” and “Under the Boardwalk” for new generations, died on Jan. 31 at his home in Bowie, Md. He was 85. His friend, singer Peter Lemongello Jr., said the cause was liver cancer. Thomas was a Drifter for more than 60 years, touring with the group until the pandemic closed the nightclub and concert circuit. Thomas, a tenor, was an integral part of the group as they churned out such hits as “There Goes My Baby,” “Under The Boardwalk,” “Up on the Roof,” and “Saturday Night at...
BOWIE, MD
soultracks.com

Former Temptations lead singer Larry Braggs shines on "For Crying Out Loud"

(February 1, 2023) Larry Braggs knows what all talented people know but are sometimes unwilling to acknowledge. That the support of their village helped them achieve the success they attained. Braggs openly acknowledges this fact, and he heaps praise on everyone from the aunt that placed his five year old body on a table to sing “A Hard Day’s Night,” to the Chicago Public School teachers who encouraged his talents and demanded that he develop it each year, to the professors at the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. Those professors refined his vocal skills so that he could sing anything from Handel’s Messiah to the R&B and funk music that he made a name singing for four plus decades.
Deadline

Irene Cara’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Medical Examiner

A Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner’s report indicates that Fame star Irene Cara’s official cause of death was Arteriosclerotic and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease. In layperson’s terms, she had a hardening of the arteries and stress on her heart as a result of high blood pressure. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. The report, received by Deadline, also noted Cara was diabetic. The Oscar-winning singer who died at 63 was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for playing Coco in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Beloved Star of ‘A Christmas Story’ Has Died at Age 83

Melinda Dillon, the two-time Oscar-nominee, and star of the beloved movie A Christmas Story, has died at the age of 83.Her death was announced through an obituary stating that she died on Jan. 9, however no cause of death was provided.Long before she played the role of Mother Parker in the 1983 movie A Christmas Story, Dillon had already been nominated for a Tony Award for the original 1962 production of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? on Broadway, as well as two Oscars—the first for Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind and the second for the 1981 film...
News Breaking LIVE

Children's Television Icon Dies

"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
musictimes.com

Burt Bacharach Death Tragic: Dionne Warwick NEVER Forgave This Music Diva Before Composer's Passing

A music diva opened up about Burt Bacharach's muse, Dionne Warwick, who never forgave her for allegedly stealing one of the songwriter's greatest songs. Bacharach's publicist, Tina Brausam, shared a statement on Thursday confirming that the composer died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home. She also revealed that Burt Bacharach's cause of death was of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander dies following a stroke

Scott Alexander, the magician who captivated judges on season 6 of America's Got Talent, died Sunday following a stroke, his wife Jenny shared. Alexander suffered a stroke while performing on a cruise ship in Saint Kitts, Jenny revealed on Instagram. "We are shattered," she wrote alongside family photos. "Please hold us in your prayers."
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Black Enterprise

Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross

Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy