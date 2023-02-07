ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Cummings joins Scotland squad as he moves closer to return from injury

By Anthony Brown
 5 days ago

Glasgow lock Scott Cummings has joined up with the Scotland squad this week as he closes in on a return from injury.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined since picking up a foot injury just before the Autumn Tests and has not played since turning out for his club in a United Rugby Championship match away to Sharks in mid-October.

Cummings – who has 23 caps, the most recent of which came in last summer’s tour of Argentina – is now back in contention and will train with the squad ahead of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations match against Wales at BT Murrayfield.

Saracens flanker Andy Christie has dropped out of the Scotland squad due to injury.

