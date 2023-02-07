ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leeds offer update on manager search after Jesse Marsch sacking

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZlhG_0kf7udEZ00

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala says work is well under way to find a replacement for Jesse Marsch , with Rayo Vallecano ’s Andoni Iraola understood to be among the leading candidates.

Under-21s coach Skubala previewed Wednesday’s Premier League game at Manchester United following Marsch’s dismissal on Monday after less than a year in the role.

It is understood Leeds had a shortlist in place and interviews have already started at Elland Road for the club’s 13th head coach in less than 10 years.

Skubala said: “This is temporary, I’ll go back to my old role when this is done. I’m just getting through this first game. Whatever happens between tomorrow and Sunday remains to be seen.

“I’ve seen change quite a lot so it’s important to be calm. It’s been busy, but it’s a good challenge. The owners are working really hard behind the scenes to find the solution.”

Skubala was director of football at Loughborough University and then worked at the FA, culminating as head coach of England Under-18s, before being appointed in his Under-21s role at Thorp Arch last July.

He will be joined in the dugout at Old Trafford tomorrow by development coach Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas, who was appointed as Marsch’s assistant at the end of last month.

Armas will be returning to Old Trafford, where he worked as assistant to Ralf Rangnick until the end of last season when Erik ten Hag took over.

Marsch was sacked after Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest left Leeds in 17th place, outside the bottom three on goal difference.

Skubala said: “Yesterday, (director of football) Victor (Orta), (chief executive) Angus (Kinnear) and the board came to see Jesse.

“It was a discussion that had to take place and after that they pulled me and a few staff members in to talk about how to get through this period.

“We had meetings and we put a plan together that we thought was the best thing to do.”

Vallecano head coach Iraola, 40, is understood to be among the candidates Leeds are keen to speak to, along with West Brom head coach Carlos Corberan, who worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Iraola’s reputation has grown in LaLiga during his two-and-a-half years as a coach with unfashionable Vallecano, who he has guided to fifth place in the table.

Corberan remains the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Marsch – the Spaniard has guided West Brom from 23rd to sixth in the Championship since arriving in October – while Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Mauricio Pochettino are high on the list.

Leeds, without a league win since November 5, take on arch-rivals Manchester United twice in the space of five days, with the return fixture due at Elland Road on Sunday.

Club-record signing Georginio Rutter and another January arrival, USA midfielder Weston McKennie, are hoping to make their first league starts.

Skubala said several unnamed players were carrying knocks and would be assessed, while Rodrigo (ankle/tibia), Adam Forshaw (hip) and Stuart Dallas (broken femur) remain long-term absentees.

“I think it’s every coach’s dream,” Skubala said of his pending role at Old Trafford. “I’ll be up for this as much as the other players and coaching staff. It’s very exciting.

“We have a good staff team. We have 24 hours. We have one session this afternoon that we’ve prepared.

“I think there may be a few little tweaks and differences, but we have to make sure players understand the game plan.  We can’t be passive, but we need to be pragmatic.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

VAR replaced for Merseyside derby and Arsenal vs Man City after weekend error

The video assistant referee (VAR) due to oversee the Merseyside derby and Arsenal’s crunch clash with Manchester City has been replaced after wrongly ruling out a Brighton and Hove Albion goal this weekend.Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), the body responsible for match officials in English football, has confirmed that John Brooks will no longer be on duty for the two fixtures this week.Brooks incorrectly drew offside lines when ruling on Pervis Estupinan’s apparent opener, with James Tomkins wrongly identified as the Crystal Palace defender closest to his own goal when Marc Guehi appeared to be deeper than his teammate.PGMOL...
The Independent

VAR’s disaster weekend: The decisions that cost Arsenal, Brighton and Chelsea

VAR’s introduction at the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season was supposed to provide referees with greater support and fans greater clarity surrounding penalty decisions and offside calls.However, after another week of footballing action that saw three key decisions heavily disputed, VAR is once again under the microscope and facing scrutiny from fans and managers alike. VAR offside checks surrounding key goals cost league leaders Arsenal and Brighton victories while Chelsea were controversially not awarded a penalty in their London derby against West Ham.Ex-referees have also waded into the debate with Keith Hackett calling for PGMOL (Professional Game...
The Independent

John Brooks taken off VAR duty for two matches following Brighton error

The VAR who wrongly disallowed a Brighton goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend has been replaced for two matches he was due to officiate this week.John Brooks ruled out a goal by Pervis Estupinan after drawing the offside lines against the wrong Palace player, one of two major offside errors by VARs during Saturday’s action.Brooks had been due to act as VAR for Monday night’s Merseyside derby and the Arsenal v Manchester City match on Wednesday, but Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) has confirmed Brooks has been replaced by Andre Marriner and David Coote respectively for those matches.PGMOL can...
The Independent

Dayot Upamecano: ‘Other kids mocked my stammer, but I found my voice on the pitch’

It was a moment that could easily have gone down in history, rather than just being one that enriched a historic game. In the first half of extra-time in the World Cup final, Lionel Messi worked the ball towards Lautaro Martinez, with the goal seeming to open up in front of the forward. It looked like this could be it. This could have been the World Cup itself.France’s Dayot Upamecano instantly and innately knew it, as he relays while offering an insight into a defender's thinking during a momentous event that goes to such levels of intensity.“I was on the...
The Independent

Manchester City midfielder Rodri ready for Arsenal showdown

Rodri set his sights on Arsenal after helping Manchester City hit back from a difficult week off the field with a rampant performance on it.City were rocked last Monday when they were charged with multiple breaches of the Premier League’s Financial Fair Play rules.That prompted a rallying cry from manager Pep Guardiola and the players duly responded as the champions powered to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa at a raucous Etihad Stadium on Sunday.The result also put City firmly back in the title picture after last week’s setback at Tottenham by cutting Arsenal’s lead at the top to three...
The Independent

Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara card: Who else is fighting this weekend?

Leigh Wood will fight in front of a hometown crowd once again this weekend, as he defends his featherweight world title against Mauricio Lara.Wood last competed in March 2022, securing an incredible comeback win against Michael Conlan by knocking the challenger through the ropes in the final round. With that result, Wood (26-2, 16 KOs) retained the WBA belt and made it three knockout wins in a row, sending the Nottingham crowd into a frenzy.And the 34-year-old returns to the Motorpoint Arena on Saturday to put the gold on the line against Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs). The Mexican, who...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy