ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

NS&I launches new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying 4.20% interest

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CLSa5_0kf7uZeX00

Savings giant NS&I has launched a new issue of its Green Savings Bonds, paying an annual rate of 4.20% over a three-year term.

Money invested in the bonds will help to finance projects as part of the UK Government’s Green Financing Framework.

Projects will include making transport greener, using renewable energy over fossil fuels, preventing pollution, using energy more efficiently, protecting natural resources and adapting to a changing climate.

Savers will need to be prepared to lock their money away for three years, as funds cannot be withdrawn during this time. There is a a cooling-off period in the first 30 days of investment.

Customers can save while helping to make the world greener, cleaner and more sustainable

Ian Ackerley, NS&I

The minimum investment in Green Savings Bonds is £100, with a maximum limit of £100,000 per person for each Issue.

Investors need to be aged 16 or over to purchase the bonds from NS&I, which is backed by the Treasury.

The bonds are available to purchase and manage online. Customers who do not have access to the internet can call 08085 007 007 and call centre staff have been trained to help customers who are unable to transact online, NS&I said.

Interest is earned daily, added once a year and paid on maturity.

The new rate is 1.20 percentage points higher than a previous Green Savings Bonds products launched last August, at 3.00%.

Jumps in the Bank of England base rate have helped to push rates on savings higher generally.

Ian Ackerley, NS&I chief executive, said: “This is an excellent new opportunity for savers who want to grow their funds over the next three years, at the same time knowing that their investment will make a difference by helping finance the Government’s green projects.

“Customers can save while helping to make the world greener, cleaner and more sustainable.”

Announced in the 2021 Spring Budget, Green Savings Bonds are a specific policy measure and investment in the bonds will not count towards NS&I’s net financing target.

In light of rising interest rates, savers may prefer to lock their money away over a shorter-term, or indeed choose easy access to keep their cash flexible to them

Rachel Springall, Moneyfacts.co.uk

According to financial information website Moneyfacts.co.uk, the average three-year bond paid 3.88% at the start of February, based on someone having a £10,000 investment.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “This latest rate rise from NS&I will likely be an enticing option for savers who are content to lock their cash away for three years.

“However, the rate can be beaten by alternative brands, including Gatehouse Bank who pay a market-leading rate in this sector of 4.45%, as an expected profit rate.

“In light of rising interest rates, savers may prefer to lock their money away over a shorter-term, or indeed choose easy access to keep their cash flexible to them. It will be interesting to see the demand this bond receives from savers looking for a competitive return on their nest egg.”

Savers could also lock their money away for a shorter period of time to get rates of around 4%-plus.

Ms Springall said the “best buy” one-year fixed bonds on the market are currently paying just over 4% and an 18-month fixed-rate bond is also available at 4.20% from Charter Savings Bank.

Laura Suter, head of personal finance at AJ Bell , said: “The rate now is a far cry from the paltry 0.65% interest paid on the accounts when they were first launched almost 18 months ago.

“Customers who bought at launch will be frustrated that they are locked into that deal, with new customers able to get a far higher rate.

“Someone who put £5,000 into the bonds at launch will be earning just £32.50 a year in interest, compared to the £210 a year that a new customer will be getting now.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tories put pressure on Hunt to offer Budget tax cuts

Allies of Liz Truss will present Jeremy Hunt with a blueprint for tax cuts before his March budget, in a move which underlines Tory splits on the economy.The Conservative Growth Group (CGG) – which champions the low-tax, low-regulation policies Ms Truss had promised – is “gathering strength”, one prominent member said.The group is reported to be preparing to submit its plans to the Chancellor before the March 15 Budget, but Mr Hunt has warned that the state of the public finances mean it is unlikely there will be significant tax cuts as he focuses on getting inflation down.All the evidence...
The Independent

Pub firm closures up 180% as costs soar and punters stay home

The number of pub and bar companies calling last orders has risen by more than 180 per cent in a year amid surging costs and falling sales, new figures suggest.Insolvencies rose from 280 in 2021 to 512 last year, accountancy group UHY Hacker Young said, as a survey found nearly one-quarter of pub firms could be forced out of business after just three bad months.The cost of living crisis and interest rate rises have hampered customer spending on drinks and meals in pubs, while rail strikes have stopped punters from travelling into city centres, a report says.After years of...
The Independent

‘Scandalous’ Tory government spending on lavish hotels, furnishings and booze revealed

A “lavish spending” culture in Whitehall has seen taxpayers’ money wasted on luxury items, Labour claimed after an analysis of the use of government procurement cards (GPCs).Labour raised concern about dining and alcohol purchases, including almost £345,000 by Foreign Office (FCDO) officials in 2021 under the heading “restaurants and bars”, entertainment and evidence of end-of-year spending sprees to use up budgets.Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said the investigation into the use of GPCs revealed a “scandalous catalogue of waste”, adding that Labour would set up a new regulator called the Office of Value for Money to monitor civil service...
The Independent

China spy balloons ‘may have passed over UK’ as government launches security review

A series of incursions by suspected Chinese spy balloons into Western airspace has prompted the UK defence secretary to call for a security review.Ben Wallace said he would work with the US and other partners to examine intelligence and assess the threat posed by the surveillance devices.Washington ordered another balloon be shot out of the sky over the US on Sunday, the third in little more than a week. A US air force jet on Saturday shot down a balloon in Canadian airspace with the permission of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Westminster’s review will be used to determine whether changes...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Lord Frost calls on Government to ’embrace’ Brexit as he warns of ‘secret’ plot

The UK’s former chief Brexit negotiator has urged the Government to “fully and enthusiastically embrace the advantages of Brexit” as he warned of a plot to undermine the agreement.Lord Frost referred to a “secret” cross-party gathering on foreign affairs, which was held at the Ditchley Park retreat in Oxfordshire last week, as “a further piece of evidence that many in our political and business establishment want to unravel the deals we did to exit the EU in 2020 and to stay shadowing the EU instead”.He told the Daily Mail: “That’s why so many of those responsible for Theresa May’s failed...
The Independent

Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update

Asian stock markets sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined.Traders hope Tuesday's inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the Federal Reserve to ease off efforts to cool business activity and hiring. They worry a strong reading after estimates of 2022 inflation were revised up last week would reinforce plans to keep rates high and possibly increase them.A strong inflation figure “can move through risk assets like a wrecking ball,” Stephen...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy