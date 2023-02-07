ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wales’ Alun Wyn Jones available against Scotland after head injury concerns

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago



Wales’ record cap holder Alun Wyn Jones is available for selection to face Guinness Six Nations opponents Scotland at Murrayfield.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland initially said that second-row forward Jones had been ruled out after he went off for a head injury assessment during the 34-10 home defeat against Ireland on Saturday.

The match-day doctor made that call and with Jones’ HIA1 producing an abnormal result, he did not rejoin the action.

But Jones’ subsequent – and more detailed – HIA2 and HIA3 assessments were normal and he did not show any signs or symptoms of concussion, with a neck injury diagnosed, although not one to sideline him this weekend.

It is understood that Wales’ medical team have been in contact with the Six Nations and World Rugby to keep them across the situation.

There has also been further interrogation of video footage and an interview with the player and no concussion was confirmed.

Gatland is due to name his starting line-up on Thursday, with Wales preparing to face a Scotland team fresh from a thrilling Calcutta Cup victory over England.

