ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Anxiousness among pupils ‘may have worsened’ despite return to in-person lessons

By Eleanor Busby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ANxEp_0kf7uV7d00

Anxiousness among pupils appears to have “worsened” during the 2021/22 academic year despite a return to full-time in-person schooling after the pandemic, a Government report suggests.

Rates of probable mental disorders and eating problems among young people in England remain “at elevated levels” compared to before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Department for Education’s (DfE) report.

The annual State of the Nation report, which has been published during Children’s Mental Health Week, suggests the recovery of children and young people’s wellbeing towards pre-pandemic levels has been “inconsistent”.

It found that “significant challenges” remained during the 2021/22 school year, adding that anxiousness among both primary and secondary-age pupils “appears to have increased” and is higher than in 2020/21.

Significant investment, targeted towards the most vulnerable in society, is needed to avoid the mental health crisis and other issues affecting children and young people from getting worse

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at heads' union ASCL

A range of national and global challenges – including the increasing cost of living and concerns about climate change – will likely have a “substantial impact” on the lives and wellbeing of young people, the DfE report said.

The percentage of those with low happiness with family and friends remains higher than in 2020, the analysis found.

Concerns about household finances were “evident”, the report said, with around a third of parents and carers reporting that they had struggled with a range of school costs, and a quarter of secondary-age pupils being worried about being able to afford technology for studying.

The DfE report said: “While annual trends indicated that children and young people’s subjective happiness and life satisfaction appears to have recovered to pre-pandemic levels by 2022, some measures, such as anxiousness among primary and secondary-age pupils, and loneliness and mental health among older young people, may have worsened further.”

It added: “In the context of potential increases in anxiousness among both primary and secondary-age children and young people, elevated rates of probable mental disorders compared to before the pandemic and worsening mental health among 17- to 19-year-olds, significant challenges remain.”

White secondary school pupils reported greater anxiousness than those from an ethnic minority background throughout the 2021/22 academic year.

These extremely worrying findings chime with the experiences of our members

Paul Whiteman, NAHT general secretary

This contrasted with the 2020/21 school year, when no differences in anxiousness were detected by ethnicity, the report said.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT , said: “These extremely worrying findings chime with the experiences of our members, who have seen the damaging impact of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis on children exacerbate long-standing concerns around young people’s wellbeing and mental health.”

He added: “It is unfair on staff and pupils for schools to be left to struggle to paper over the cracks left by an unacceptable postcode lottery in early support and mental health treatment in which many children face long waits for treatment or are told their problems are not bad enough to warrant help.”

Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “ Children and young people are facing a tsunami of pressures which affect their health and wellbeing.”

She added: “Significant investment, targeted towards the most vulnerable in society, is needed to avoid the mental health crisis and other issues affecting children and young people from getting worse.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Children’s levels of happiness and life satisfaction are recovering to where they were before the pandemic, but we understand there is more to be done.

“We want to continue to support all children and young people to be happy, healthy and safe which is why the mandatory school curriculum has a strong focus on mental health to support children’s wellbeing and all eligible state schools and colleges will have access to senior mental health lead training by 2025.

“We have also committed at least £2.3 billion a year into mental health services with the aim that an additional 345,000 children and young people will be able to access NHS-funded mental health support by 2024.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Diagnostic centres carry out more than three million tests in England

Community diagnostic centres have carried out more than three million potentially lifesaving checks, tests and scans in England, the Government said.Once referred by a GP, pharmacist or hospital, patients can access community diagnostic centres (CDCs) in their area to get any concerning symptoms checked out, according to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).The centres have been promoted to bolster existing services in England so people can get tests or scans done more quickly, closer to home and reduce unnecessary hospital trips.DHSC said 92 operational CDCs have performed at least three million tests, checks and scans since July 2021.The...
The Independent

Mothers who give birth to big babies ‘more likely to develop diabetes’, study says

Mothers who give birth to larger-than-average babies are more likely to develop diabetes later in life, a new study has suggested.Previous studies have shown that gestational diabetes puts women at greater risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life.Gestational diabetes is also a common cause of babies who are large-for-gestational age (LGA), defined as babies who weigh more than 90 per cent of all babies of the same gestational age.LGA babies are more likely to be admitted to intensive care unit and develop health complications later in life, including obesity and Type 2 diabetes themselves.Now, researchers have found that...
The Independent

More than 84,000 newborn babies ‘missed out’ on health visitor checks

More than 84,000 babies missed out on health visitor checks within the first two weeks of life last year, new data shows.Figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show a drop in the proportion of babies given a health visitor check on time, from 88% in 2020/21 to 83% in 2021/22.In the East of England, the proportion receiving visits within 14 days was 71%, while it was 73% in the South West.The figures for England show 470,577 (83%) babies got a visit within the first 14 days of life, while 84,056 (15%) were treated outside this NHS recommended...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy