‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Puts a Reality Showrunner on Center Stage
Somebody I Used to Know, a comedy film about a TV producer who heads to her hometown after a setback in the workplace, premieres on Amazon Prime Video February 10. Alison Brie plays Ally, who is the showrunner on a reality program. Upon returning home after her show’s cancellation, she meets up with her first love Sean, played by Jay Ellis, and questions the person she has become.
‘The Peripheral’ Renewed at Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has ordered season two of sci-fi drama The Peripheral. Chloe Grace Moretz stars in a show based on the eponymous novel by William Gibson. Season one debuted October 21. The Peripheral centers on Flynne Fisher (Moretz), a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken...
Starz Expands ‘Spartacus’ Franchise With New Series
Starz will look to resurrect its Spartacus franchise with a new series produced by franchise creator Steven S. DeKnight. The yet-to-be-named series will go beyond the original series Spartacus: Blood and Sand, which aired in 2010 and starred the late Andy Whitfield, according to Starz. The series will depict a “new tale of treachery, deceit and blood unfolding beneath the shadow of Rome,” said the network.
Roasted: Mr. Peanut Going From Super Bowl to Tubi
After Planters runs its Super Bowl LVII commercial on Fox showing Mr. Peanut as the subject of a celebrity roast, a longer version of the roast will appear on Fox’s streaming platform Tubi. The deal marks the first time Tubi has included advertiser-created content as entertainment. The long version...
Former HBO Max Execs Jennifer O’Connell, Rebecca Quinn Form Production Company
Jennifer O’Connell, former HBO Max executive VP, nonfiction and live-action family originals, and Rebecca Quinn, former HBO Max senior VP, nonfiction original programming, have formed Velvet Hammer Media, which will create, produce and distribute nonfiction content. Velvet Hammer Media will be dedicated to inclusion and, under its Inside Access...
Peacock Preens Amid Emerging Comcast Cross-Platform Strategy (Bloom)
It’s sure been easy to pick on Peacock in the nearly three years since its underwhelming debut in mid-lockdown. I know, because I’ve done it. As flightless birds, or streaming services, go, Peacock’s passage through the Streaming Wars has definitely been a failure to launch. But finally,...
Warner Blinks on HBO Max/Discovery Plus Mashup ... But It Still Wants to Do a Dumb Thing (Bloom)
Launching a third, completely new streaming service would have been an expensive and distracting waste of time for a company already laboring under $48 billion in debt. So, Gunnar and Zaz blinked. Instead of mashing Discovery Plus and HBO Max into a single service, and killing off the smaller platform...
