All names in this story have been changed to maintain personal reputations upon request. The unfortunate part about this story is the love that was lost. It was a cold November night when I was walking back home and heard a neighbor yell, “Get the hell out of my house.” I recognized the voice being Mrs. Regina from across the street, and she was pointing a gun at Mr. Dan. Dan is Regina's husband of 17 years.

