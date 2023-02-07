ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight

Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
GLENDALE, AZ
LehighValleyLive.com

‘Terrible penalty’ decides Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘You CANNOT call that!

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi

PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime

PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
KANSAS CITY, MO
LehighValleyLive.com

For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other

TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?

Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy