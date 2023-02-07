Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
‘Terrible penalty’ decides Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: ‘You CANNOT call that!
The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl LVII champions. And the referees could be part of the reason why. With less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter and the game tied at 35, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on third and eight from the Eagles 15 yard-line. But Philadephia cornerback James Bradberry was called for holding, giving the Chiefs new life.
Why Eagles star Jason Kelce belongs on the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore | Politi
PHOENIX — If the Eagles win Super Bowl LVII, there should be a new faced carved into the Philadelphia sports Mount Rushmore. Jason Kelce will put himself up there with the greatest athletes in this city’s history, metaphorically chiseled in stone with with his long shaggy beard and the green Mummers hat he made famous during his raucous victory parade speech a few years ago.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
WATCH: Exact moment Chiefs beat Eagles in Super Bowl | Fans go nuts at State Farm Stadium
For the second time in four years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Want to bet on the NFL?. Check out the exact moment the Chiefs knew they were...
Super Bowl 2023 picks: Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles predictions | Who wins Lombardi Trophy?
Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will be full of history. It will be the first time that two Black quarterbacks will face off against each other in the game for the first time, with Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts going against the new MVP Patrick Mahomes.
WATCH: Eagles walk off after losing Super Bowl to Chiefs
The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the Chiefs celebrated while the confetti rained down on them, the Eagles slowly made their way back to the locker room to ponder what could have been.
Eagles’ Super Bowl practice pool report observations: Special teamer questionable; How team prepared for halftime
PHOENIX – Only two days separate the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs from facing off in Super Bowl LVII Sunday afternoon at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. As the game draws closer, more emphasis is placed on who will be available to play and if either team is starting to feel the pressure of playing in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles are primarily healthy, but there are questions about an essential member of the special teams unit and if he will play.
If Eagles want to win Super Bowl LVII, they must do these 4 things to leave with the Vince Lombardi trophy
PHOENIX – After all the craziness of Opening Night, to the practices and walkthroughs, the Eagles will play in the biggest game of the year. The Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in Super Bowl LVII Sunday, looking to win their second world championship in five years.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce in Wawa’s 1st Super Bowl commercial: ‘It’s not a sub, it’s a frickin’ hoagie’
If Wawa was going to get in on the Super Bowl, what better time than the present?. Its first Super Bowl spot, which airs as a pregame ad before kickoff Sunday, is of course an Eagles booster.
Super Bowl 2023 practice report observations: Did practice squad elevations hint at availability of returner vs. Chiefs?
PHOENIX – There is only one day until the Eagles head out to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. As the week winds down, the anticipation of the matchup between the top seeds in each conference square off for the world championship.
Where did Eagles’ Howie Roseman — the NFL’s cockiest GM — get his fearlessness? Why, New Jersey, of course
Howie Roseman stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, his dark brown hair soaked, sweat pouring down his face. He gasped for air. Everyone looked at him, alone out there, waiting for the next challenger. Another kid stepped forward. Roseman locked eyes with him. And then they wrestled. The...
For pair of ‘phenomenal’ Eagles’ receivers, path to Super Bowl has been a learning experience about each other
TEMPE, Ariz. – In the conference room inside the Sheraton Grand at Wild Horse Pass, 10 Eagles players sat at podiums, wearing their midnight green jerseys with a Super Bowl LVII patch on them, answering questions from reporters around the world about their upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
NFL rumors: Eagles coaching staff will see significant shake up after Super Bowl
The Eagles coaching staff is one of the youngest assembled groups in the league. Still, they have been instrumental in getting the team to Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. However, two years after they were assembled, Sunday could...
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?
Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
Philadelphia Eagles P Brett Kern continues to cash in ahead of Super Bowl LVII
When the Philadelphia Eagles activated punter Arryn Siposs of the Injured Reserve list this week ahead of Super Bowl LVII, it looked to have brought an end to the season for Brett Kern, the 14-year National Football League veteran that was signed for the final two months of the season.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 2