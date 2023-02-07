Stop with the mediocre coach's Buckeyes!!! Do you ever want to win, get a coach that can bring in the top recruits!!!
the coach should be coaching 5th graders and he may be in over his head with them. I have watched for 5 plus years of no in game coaching. he stands and claps and motions his arm to get down the floor, that's not coaching that's being a cheerleader. Hopefully another Div 1 school is stupid enough to offer a better salary and he takes. I am tired of watching this coach as a long time season ticket holder
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State leaves South Bend winless in series against Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
