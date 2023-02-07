ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Police locate body after search for missing man along Westfield River

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police conducted a search along the Westfield River on Tuesday for a man who they say ran away from police during a traffic stop.

One person rescued during fire on East Silver Street in Westfield

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, a body was found Tuesday in Powdermill Brook that they believe to be 24-year-old Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado of Westfield, and the family has been notified.

The State Police Special Emergency Response Team, K-9 Unit, and Westfield Police searched along the Westfield River off Union Street beginning at 9 a.m. The body, which matches the description of Monsanto Maldonado, was found at around 11 a.m. in a stream in a wooded and swampy area near Union Street.

PHOTOS: Search for missing Yoniel Monsanto

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jGC9B_0kf7tZgk00
    Photo of Yoniel Monsanto Courtesy: Luis Carmona
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mb78J_0kf7tZgk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4jT3_0kf7tZgk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GizM7_0kf7tZgk00

Procopio told 22News that State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop after determining that its insurance had been revoked. The Trooper pulled the car over on Union Street, near Eastwood Drive just after 12 a.m. on Sunday. He ran from State Police and entered the woods along the river in temperatures below zero and has not been seen since.

Police located approximately 250 grams of suspected heroin inside a fanny pack that was found during an inventory search of the suspect’s 2003 Subaru Forester.

Members of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, along with the State Police K9 Unit and a Trooper from the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County assisted in the search.

Comments / 13

Juanita Hernandez
5d ago

RIP young man, bad way to go. I wish he had stopped and faced the law. look at the situation now. These young men are taking there own life's, just killing each other too. Than the family is left in pain and grief,so 😭😢. This could've been prevented,he must of been dirty or had a warrant.My condolences to the family 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
8
Dan Morin
5d ago

Dude died because of no car insurance and some drugs. Sometimes its just better to face the music. This is sad and i feel for his family. This is an unnessicary loss for them.

Reply
7
 

