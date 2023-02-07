ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

Honoring Black History: Harold Joseph Young

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Harold Joseph Young is from Hardeeville, S.C. Young graduated from Savannah State College. He taught chemistry and mathematics at Matthew E. West High School. He organized the Hardeeville boll weevil baseball team. Young would later become a chemist at Merck pharmaceutical company.
HARDEEVILLE, SC
Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood

One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a sinkhole. Large sinkhole rips through a Bluffton neighborhood. One Bluffton neighborhood is dealing with awful fumes and water issues after a main waterline has been damaged due to a...
BLUFFTON, SC

