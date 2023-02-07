Read full article on original website
Axe the Ex aims to give singles some Valentine’s fun
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Who says Valentine’s Day isn’t for singles? Axe and Ale has an event to chop down that attitude!. Co-owners Ashlee Spring and Chelsea Huston visited Eye on NE Kansas to share details on their Axe the Ex event. Singles - or couples! - can book a slot for some axe-throwing fun, and along with some special drink offerings.
Sam has been at Helping Hands for 100 days, and thinks a family would be super!
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands’ current longest-term resident paid a visit to Eye on NE Kansas to show off his super spirit. Sam is a two-year-old pit bull mix who donned a Chiefs jersey for his TV time. Sam just passed 100 days at the shelter. His adoption fee is fully sponsored, meaning it would be free to make him part of a fur-ever home.
Topeka Area Building Association opens 60th annual Home Show on Friday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 125 vendors will be showcasing their goods and services at the 60th annual Topeka Home Show on this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center. The show, which is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association, will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stormont Vail Events Center, located near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.
KU women win battle over Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Tex. (WIBW) - The Kansas women’s basketball team held their own down in Lubbock against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders, winning 78-67. KU Center Taiyanna Jackson led the way with a double-double, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Kansas is now 16-7 (6-6) on the year. The...
Topeka auto repair shop celebrates 40 years
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka auto-repair shop is celebrating four decades in business. The Greater Topeka Partnership helped Frye’s Auto Repair put on a ribbon cutting for its 40th anniversary. Owner Joseph Tanner says it’s really about the community they serve. “It’s a mom-and-pop shop, that way...
City council to vote on annex ordinance for USD 437 land
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Auburn-Washburn school district, USD 437, is looking to the city to clear the way for its new school building. The Topeka City Council’s next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 14, will include a vote to annex a site at 29th and Auburn for a new middle school. USD 437 voters approved a $145 million bond in April 2022, including the $64 million needed to build the new school.
Washburn splits, upsets Central Oklahoma
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn Ichabods basketball teams were in action Saturday. The women fell to Central Oklahoma 73-62. The men upset the 6th-ranked Bronchos 75-55. The women’s matchup was close after three quarters, with the Bronchos leading 55-51, but the Ichabods trailed heavy late en route to the loss.
Leavenworth woman hospitalized after minivan hits tree, rolls
WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Leavenworth woman was sent to the hospital after the minivan she was driving hit a tree and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Hollingsworth Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
Shawnee Co. plans hiring fair, touts Events Center improvements
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. is headed into a busy season of events, and they’re looking for people to join their team. Commissioner Kevin Cook visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss those topics. He said the county is looking to hire in a variety of departments, from seasonal workers for Parks and Rec, to public works, the courts, health department and more.
No. 9 Kansas handles business vs. Oklahoma on the road
NORMAN, Okla. (WIBW) - The 9th-ranked Jayhawks handled business on the road in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners 78-55. Kansas got off to a sluggish start, hitting only two of their first 14 shots and trailing for most of the first half, but the Jayhawks took their first lead at the 6:44 mark in the first half and went on an immediate 16-4 run to end the half.
Car crashes early Friday after pair of police chases in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Two people were taken into custody after a pair of police chases ended with a car crash early Friday in central Topeka. The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Friday near S.W. 17th and Mulvane. The car appeared to have crashed into a tree and light pole...
$8.9 million gift makes scholarship available for Catholic students in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A gift of $8.9 million from a late pair of alumni has made a new scholarship opportunity available for Catholic students in Topeka to further their education. The Hayden Catholic High School Foundation announced on Friday, Feb. 10, that it has launched a new Topeka Catholic...
Topeka man arrested following overnight armed robbery, assault
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint and assaulted him overnight. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday, Feb. 12, that Howard R. Quigley, 24, of Topeka has been arrested following an aggravated robbery incident in the 9000 block of SE California Ave.
Countryside United Methodist Church welcomes first indigenous bishop
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Family, friends and the community witnessed a historical moment after the first indigenous bishop was formally installed. Bishop David Wilson was installed on Saturday morning at Countryside United Methodist Church. Cheers and claps filled the church as Wilson accepted the appointment. Wilson said it’s a huge honor to serve the church and his people.
10 days into her new role, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek explores potential changes to improve educational opportunities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 10 days on the job, and the new Washburn University president, Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, is talking about bold moves on campus to enhance and consolidate programs and operations. Dr. Mazachek started her tenure on Feb. 1 as the 15th president of Washburn University. Mazachek spent...
ESPN’s College Gameday is heading to Allen Fieldhouse
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - ESPN announced Saturday that their headline college basketball show College Gameday is headed to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence Saturday, Feb. 18 ahead of a Top 25 matchup between Kansas and Baylor. This will be their 25th appearance at Allen Fieldhouse since the show began covering basketball...
