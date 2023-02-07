ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Purdy responds to Kittle's 'Brock's job to lose' comment

Brock Purdy has one thing on his mind, and it's not the 49ers' starting quarterback battle he and Trey Lance will compete in this summer. After the rookie suffered a torn UCL in San Francisco's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game, Purdy will undergo surgery on Feb. 22 to repair the ligament, which likely will sideline him for six months.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Start time, how to watch and more

Super Bowl weekend has officially arrived, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off in the nation's most anticipated football game of the year. Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the team's third time in four years after clinching the AFC Championship yet again. Partaking in its second Super Bowl in six years is the Philadelphia Eagles, with quarterback Jalen Hurts at the helm.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Colts plan to hire Shane Steichen as head coach

The Colts have apparently come to a decision on who they want to be their next head coach. ESPN reports that the Colts plan to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after Super Bowl LVII. The Colts have informed other candidates that they are out of the running, but two sides still need to reach agreement on a contract and the Colts know as well as anyone that the last mile can be the most difficult one.
NBC Sports

Eagles go three-and-out after Chiefs touchdown

After both the Eagles and Chiefs scored touchdowns on their first possessions, Philadelphia couldn’t replicate that success on its second second. Super Bowl LVII has officially had its first punt after the Eagles went three-and-out. Running back Miles Sanders had a brief stay in the medical tent and went...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles fans boo Dak at Super Bowl as he's honored for WPMOY win

Chiefs players aren't the ones getting booed by Eagles fans at Super Bowl LVII. Ahead of the Big Game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was honored for winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award. While Prescott was being recognized for his...
GLENDALE, AZ
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Eagles have just one player questionable for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — The Eagles have just one player listed as questionable a couple days before they face the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Returner Britain Covey popped up on the injury report on Thursday with a hamstring injury and is the one player listed as questionable. He was limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday.
