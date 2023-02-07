Nashville Predators kick off Black History Month celebration

The Nashville Preds are celebrating Black History Month during all home games in February. It all starts during Tuesday night's game as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m.

Fans are in for a treat as the newly Grammy award-winning Aristocrat of Bands will perform on the plaza at 6:30 p.m. That’s Tennessee State University's marching band which just won not one, but two Grammys over the weekend.

Once in their seats, fans will be able to see the Preds wearing special jerseys for warmups designed for the month by TSU professor Eric Jackson.

Black artists will also be performing between each puck drop whether that’s singing the national anthem or on the Ford Bandstage.

Tuesday's game kicks off a month-long celebration. Throughout February, the Preds will recognize six organizations at home games whose work has a direct impact on Middle Tennessee’s Black community. Those include Bethlehem Centers of Nashville, the West Nashville Dream Center and the National Museum of African American Music.

