Akoustis Technologies Misses Q2 Revenue Consensus, Issues Cautious Outlook

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.19) beat the consensus loss of $(0.25).
Akoustis held $46.6 million in cash and equivalents.
Despite macro challenges, Akoustis' growth is driven by production ramps of its patented XBAW RF filter solutions to multiple customers across our diverse end markets, including Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, infrastructure, timing control, automotive and other markets, CEO Jeff Shealy explained, adding, "I am also pleased to report that with the recent qualification of our wafer-level packages, we have now entered the 5G mobile device market, having recently received our first high-volume XBAW order from a tier-1 customer."
Outlook: Akoustis sees Q3 revenue growth of over 20%-40% Q/Q based on robust activity in both the sales and design win pipelines, in addition to the recent GDSI acquisition.
Price Action: AKTS shares traded lower by 3.36% at $4.32 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market.
After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected.
Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion.
Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million.
Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year.
The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
"The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was trading slightly lower in the premarket on Monday after falling 5% on Friday to back test its break up from a bull flag pattern, which Benzinga called out on Thursday.
The drop may have caused Tesla to print it’s next higher low within an uptrend pattern, which the stock reversed into Jan. 6.
An uptrend occurs when a stock consistently makes a series of higher highs and higher lows on the chart.
The higher highs indicate the bulls are in control while the intermittent higher...
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance.
On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago.
Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider.
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates.
The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment."
The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday.
KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp.
Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million.
Following...
“Ridesharing” Company Lyft Crashes
After the close on Thursday, Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) offered grim guidance in its quarterly earnings call. Wedbush Securities’ tech analyst Dan Ivies summarized it brutally:
“In 22 years on the Street as a tech analyst we have listened to 1,000s of conference calls with many highs and lows,” wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “Last night’s Lyft call was a Top 3 worst call we have ever heard as in our opinion as management is trying to play darts blindfolded with the expense structure going forward and gave an Ebitda [Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization] outlook which was a debacle...
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries.
The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation.
What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
During trading hours on Monday, the seven core companies of the Adani Group...
Getting lost in a swirl of information on how to run a cannabis business is to be expected. Whether you run a Deli, pharmacy or cannabis shop, there are factors to consider such as customer service and understanding their needs as well as educating staff, creating community and streamlining supply chains. These may sound simple but they're actually among the most difficult to accomplish on daily basis.
Gaining some distance from the hype of capital markers and talking to some of the industry veterans in retail cannabis can provide some of the clarity that time and hands-on experience provide.
“We started cultivating out of our garage and we built it from there,” George...
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast well below analyst estimates.
What Happened: Fidelity National said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $3.71 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $3.68 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fintech solutions company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat estimates of $1.70 per share.
"2023 marks a year of recommitment for FIS, recommitting to our strengths in delivering on our cloud-native and digitally-focused solutions encompassing core, lending, risk, payments and trading platforms to help our clients innovate faster...
Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQB: ALEAF) (TSX:AH) released its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$10.8 million ($8 million), a 23% increase compared to CA$8.8 million in the Q3 2022.
Q3 2023 Financial Highlights
Gross loss was CA$13.3 million, compared to gross loss of CA$21.6 million in Q3 2022.
Net loss and comprehensive loss was CA$25.1 million compared to CA$71.5 million in Q3 the 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was CA$446,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$2.4 million.
Adjusted SG&A of CA$3.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 represented a 51% decline over the prior year and...
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral.
Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82.
Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted.
The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half.
A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million.
Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%.
The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y.
The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back.
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37).
Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents.
"Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) will lay off 17% of its workforce (about 1,500 positions) as part of a major restructuring plan, the company announced in a Monday blog post.
What Happened: Twilio co-founder and CEO Jeff Lawson penned an open letter to Twilio employees saying that while the company saw record growth over the last 15 years, in light of the current macroeconomic environment, the business must prioritize profitability.
As part of the restructuring plan, Twilio will form two business units, Twilio Communications and Twilio Data & Applications. Lawson said each unit will be empowered to optimize its respective customer and business needs.
The...
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion.
The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation.
Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%.
The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%.
The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million.
Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92.
Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%.
The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
