Key Biscayne, FL

Key Biscayne's Thursday meal options

Celebrate the beautiful and cooler weather by enjoying a superb Thursday meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this February February 9, 2023. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner and enjoy the weather...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne Piano Festival once more wows with solo performance by Spanish performer, Albert Cano Smit

The Key Biscayne Piano Festival delighted audiences with their second concert of their fifth season last Friday – an unforgettable performance on a picture-perfect night featuring 26-year-old Spanish-Dutch soloist Albert Cano Smit. The event marked the festival’s return to the Crossbridge Church, and Cano Smit beautifully celebrated the return...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Highest-paying science jobs in Miami

Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
Metrorail service back running in 5-minutes intervals

After months of work by Miami Transit on Metrorail improvements, the system is back to normal operating schedule, with trains running in 5 min headways during morning and afternoon peak hours. Metrorail operates 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. Commuters will be able to ride Metrorail arriving every...
MIAMI, FL
State of Miami-Dade County, 2023: Challenges in climate, health, housing, transit and more.

On January 25, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered her annual State of the County address, summarizing accomplishments from her first two years in office. Cava also outlined a vision for equitable economic growth, addressing public safety progress, and sharing how the County will invest in the infrastructure and people power needed to ensure a prosperous future.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Business executives invited to participate in the 2023 Teach-A-Thon challenge

The present school teacher shortage has been well documented and Miami-Dade County is no exception. A local program aims to help by turning to business professionals and teaching them how they can become a resource and support the local Key Biscayne and MIami teaching community while learning about the actual job teachers have and their importance in local schools.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

