FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Growing restaurant chain opens another Florida locationKristen WaltersMiramar, FL
Want to buy your first home in Miami? The county offers this helpUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Celebrating National Pizza Day: The Best Pizza Spots Across the USAPPNew York City, NY
Hard Rock's Guitar Hotel Offers Huge Discount To Florida & Georgia ResidentsUncovering FloridaFlorida State
First Of It's Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship To Set Sail From Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
Key Biscayne's Thursday meal options
Celebrate the beautiful and cooler weather by enjoying a superb Thursday meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this February February 9, 2023. Everything tastes better with Truffle fries, including our unique Petit Filet Mignon. Try it today!. Join us for lunch or dinner and enjoy the weather...
Sculptures of cats and dogs debut in downtown Miami park; open to public on Saturday
Cats and dogs will strut their stuff on a new walkway at Miami’s Maurice Ferre Park at 3 p.m. on Friday, with oversized sculptures of the animals set in the background created by some of the area’s finest artists. The Bayfront Park Management Trust is hosting a ribbon...
Key Biscayne Piano Festival once more wows with solo performance by Spanish performer, Albert Cano Smit
The Key Biscayne Piano Festival delighted audiences with their second concert of their fifth season last Friday – an unforgettable performance on a picture-perfect night featuring 26-year-old Spanish-Dutch soloist Albert Cano Smit. The event marked the festival’s return to the Crossbridge Church, and Cano Smit beautifully celebrated the return...
Giving Circle to celebrate award-winning organizations at February 28 fundraising luncheon
As they have for the last 15 years, the Key Biscayne Women’s Giving Circle will soon be hosting their annual luncheon that raises money for grants to organizations that serve women and children in need in Miami Dade. This year they received 10 grant requests and will be funding...
Highest-paying science jobs in Miami
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Metrorail service back running in 5-minutes intervals
After months of work by Miami Transit on Metrorail improvements, the system is back to normal operating schedule, with trains running in 5 min headways during morning and afternoon peak hours. Metrorail operates 5 a.m. to midnight seven days a week. Commuters will be able to ride Metrorail arriving every...
State of Miami-Dade County, 2023: Challenges in climate, health, housing, transit and more.
On January 25, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava delivered her annual State of the County address, summarizing accomplishments from her first two years in office. Cava also outlined a vision for equitable economic growth, addressing public safety progress, and sharing how the County will invest in the infrastructure and people power needed to ensure a prosperous future.
Council set to once again consider restrictions for e-bikes on Village streets, sidewalks and parks
Scratched and bruised from a traffic accident last week, Jon Garito said he is determined to attend the Feb. 15 Village Council meeting when the subject of electric bikes and motorized scooters reaches a crescendo. Stricter regulations on these vehicles can't come soon enough for some residents. "Key Biscayne walkers...
Students reflect on how their experience at local dojo have helped them thrive
At RDCA MMA (Academy of Martial Arts), we strive to make every person who walks through our doors feel like they’ve just gained an extended family – one that is there to support and guide them through life. With that in mind, we would like some of our...
Business executives invited to participate in the 2023 Teach-A-Thon challenge
The present school teacher shortage has been well documented and Miami-Dade County is no exception. A local program aims to help by turning to business professionals and teaching them how they can become a resource and support the local Key Biscayne and MIami teaching community while learning about the actual job teachers have and their importance in local schools.
