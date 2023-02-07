ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snap Shares Attract More Bullish Bets, Traders Expect Stock To Remain Above This Price

By Priya Nigam
 5 days ago
Shares of Snap Inc. SNAP continued their upward trend on Tuesday morning, following the after-hours jump the previous day.

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Snap traded more than two times its average daily volume on Monday.

There were buyers of 37,630 of the February 10, weekly 12 calls, at an average price of 38 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect the rally to continue till the end of the week, he added.

SNAP Price Action: Shares of Snap had risen by 9.73% to close at $12.07 on Monday.

