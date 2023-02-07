Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It is dangerous to return to the US: A migrant met with a deadly fate as he attempted to cross back into NYC from CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"Amarie M.New York City, NY
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Who Was The Falling Man From 9/11?George J. ZiogasNew York City, NY
Gunmen Rob Man at Bronx Food TruckBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
bkreader.com
Man with Cane Hugged, Kissed Girl, 8, in Brooklyn Subway Station: NYPD
A white-bearded man with a cane hugged and kissed an 8-year-old girl in a Brooklyn subway station last week, police said. The […] Click here to view original web page at pix11.com.
NYPD officer fatally shot in robbery is mourned by hundreds at Brooklyn funeral
A funeral will be held Thursday for the NYPD officer who was fatally shot during a botched robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital after being shot Saturday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
New York YIMBY
Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
Mayor Adams blames rat infestation at his Brooklyn home on neighbor
Eric Adams' war on rats dates back to his tenure as Brooklyn borough president. "The entire block is infested," Adams said during the hearing on summonses for a “rat runway” at his Bed-Stuy home. [ more › ]
Police: Person fatally struck by train at Jay Street station in Downtown Brooklyn
A person was struck by a train at the Jay Street station early Tuesday morning in Downtown Brooklyn, police say.
bkreader.com
Owner of Haitian Restaurant Zanmi Opens Artisanal Pizza Spot in Prospect Lefferts Gardens
Flatbush’s Nostrand Avenue is in need, according to Chef Wesly Jean Simon, who owns Haitian restaurant Zanmi, which sits on the corner of the block and Hawthorne Street. There are few good pizza restaurants in the […] Click here to view original web page at www.brownstoner.com.
bkreader.com
NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn
The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Homeless man struck by train found dead inside Brooklyn subway tunnel
The body of a homeless man was found inside a Brooklyn subway tunnel after he was struck by a train late Monday night, authorities said.
There are going to be even less on-street parking spaces in NYC moving forward
The New York Department of Transportation (DOT) just announced the expansion of the on-street carshare pilot program that first launched in 2018. As a result, New Yorkers can expect a lesser number of parking spots available throughout town. In total, the city is currently home to 230 curbside carshare parking...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
brownstoner.com
Journey by Faith: The Story of Brooklyn’s Black Churches
“We’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord. Trusting in his holy word, he’s never failed me yet. Oh, can’t turn around, we’ve come this far by faith.”. — Traditional Black church hymn by Albert Goodson, 1956. By the early 19th century, the town...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
fox5ny.com
NYC teen reported missing found dead with burns and gunshot wound
NEW YORK - The body of a 19-year-old who was reported missing from Brooklyn was found near freight train tracks in Midwood. Deandre Matthews was found with significant burn wounds throughout his body and a single gunshot wound to the head. They say he also showed signs of smoke inhalation.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
Man, 24, dies after jumping from building near Penn Station: NYPD
A 24-year-old man died after he jumped from the top floor of a 32-story building near Penn Station and landed at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
