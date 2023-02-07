ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

1 injured after piece of facade falls from Brooklyn building

NEW YORK -- Bricks and debris rained down from a construction site in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday, injuring one person.It happened at Court and Montague streets.The Department of Buildings says while workers were repairing the facade on the second floor of a building, a large piece of stone became dislodged and fell onto a sidewalk shed.According to the DOB, the shed was damaged by the stone and pieces of wood debris from the shed struck a pedestrian.The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A partial stop work order has been issued.The investigation is ongoing.
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Midtown subway creep gropes woman on station stairwell

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives in Manhattan are searching for a subway creep who sexually harassed a woman inside a Midtown station last week. According to police, a 63-year-old woman was finishing her commute at around...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Neptune/Sixth Rises Above Street Level at 532 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn

Construction is rising on 532 Neptune Avenue, a three-tower residential complex within the Neptune/Sixth master plan in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Cammeby’s International Group and Rybak Development, the project consists of a pair of 19-story structures and a 20-story building rising from a two-story podium. The development will yield 499 rental units in studio to three-bedroom layouts spread across 758,600 square feet with 95,000 square feet of amenities, as well as 40,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, around 21,000 square feet of community facilities, and 535 parking spaces. Thirty percent of the apartments will be set aside for affordable housing. Rybak Development is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the southeast corner of Neptune Avenue and West 6th Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

NYC ‘FRESH’ Program Opens 12 New Grocery Stores in Brooklyn

The Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick today announced that 30 supermarkets have opened under the City’s Food Retail Expansion to Support Health (“FRESH”) program. “Making New York City healthier and more equitable are two central goals of our administration, and the FRESH program is accomplishing...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity

NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Journey by Faith: The Story of Brooklyn’s Black Churches

“We’ve come this far by faith, leaning on the Lord. Trusting in his holy word, he’s never failed me yet. Oh, can’t turn around, we’ve come this far by faith.”. — Traditional Black church hymn by Albert Goodson, 1956. By the early 19th century, the town...
BROOKLYN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Waitlist Launches for 260 Gold Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery waitlist has launched for 260 Gold Street, a 13-story residential building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by J. Frankl Architects and developed by Bruman Realty, the structure yields 286 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $76,835 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
BROOKLYN, NY

