ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 8

4man
5d ago

Since he was armed lock him up for 30 years no parole. Time to get tough on crime

Reply
9
Krystyna Walker
5d ago

look at that innocent face with the cross on. ✝️ people don't understand him. he's not guilty of any crime 🤣🤣🤣

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

CPD: String of car thefts happen across South Side

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out three community alerts Sunday afternoon to notify residents in two Chicago neighborhoods of car thefts that happened in the area. In the community alerts, police said a string of motor vehicle thefts happened in Englewood and South Shore, with at least 16 total thefts happening across the […]
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say. According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m. He had been shot in the left...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police

CHICAGO - A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week. Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road. Monae was arrested a...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

5 people robbed victim on Harrison Red Line platform, Chicago police say

Chicago cops are trying to track down five people who robbed a Red Line passenger at knifepoint last weekend. Mass Transit detectives released surveillance images of the group on Saturday morning. Police said the victim was on the Harrison Red Line platform when the group exited a train at 2:10...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Man, 23, fatally shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A man was shot and killed on the city’s South Side early Saturday morning. The 23-year-old man was in an alley at the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue around 2:31 a.m. when an unidentified man produced a firearm and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

CPD: Woman shot in the head at party in Garfield Park

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the head early Saturday morning at a party in Garfield Park, according to information from the Chicago Police Department. Officers responded to the shooting around 2 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue. When they arrived, they found the woman, 27, with a graze wound to […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

One person shot in Evanston, suspect in custody

EVANSTON, Ill. - Evanston police said a suspect is in custody after one person was shot and wounded on Sunday. Police said officers responded to a shooting at Ashland and Payne at 4:10 p.m. Police said the shooter fired two rounds at the victim, who suffered a minor injury. The...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 people in custody after police chase through Chicago's South Side

CALUMET PARK, Ill. - Two minors were arrested after fleeing troopers in a stolen car on I-57 just south of Chicago Friday night, state police say. Troopers with the Illinois State Police Statewide Anti-Violence Enforcement Group saw what was believed to be a stolen GMC traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death while sitting in car in Little Italy

CHICAGO - A man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and one opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for 2 suspects in Boystown armed robbery

Chicago police are asking the public to help them identify two people who are wanted in connection with a recent armed robbery in Boystown. A woman was robbed at gunpoint in the 700 block of West Brompton at 8:39 p.m. on January 26, according to Chicago police. The robbers fled in a silver BMW.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicagoland Walmart stores closing • Chicago shop crafts shoes for world's largest feet • Peter Salvino death

CHICAGO - Walmart announced on Wednesday they are closing three stores across the Chicago area; a West Town boutique crafted a customized pair of shoes for a Texas woman known for having the world's largest feet after she shared her shoe-shopping struggle online; and a historic first for the Illinois cannabis industry - cocktails, a cafe and a marijuana dispensary all under one roof.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy