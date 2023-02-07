Centene Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 On Higher Medicare Sales, Reiterates FY23 Outlook

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $638.5 million, beating the consensus of $593 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 4.2% Y/Y to $173.4 million, Security subscriptions increased 13.2% Y/Y to $231 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.4% Y/Y to $234.1 million. Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 45%. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beat the consensus of $2.19. The company generated $230 million in operating cash flow and held $3.50 billion in cash and equivalents. Share Buyback: The board agreed to expand the share buyback to up to $2 billion. "We delivered solid fourth quarter and 2022 full-year financial results despite a volatile year-end macro-environment. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share came in at the top end of our projections," said Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. "We continued building the future of cyber security with the prevention-first Infinity architecture and realized triple-digit growth in Infinity revenues." Price Action: CHKP shares closed lower by 0.10% at $127.16 on Friday. This article Check Point Software Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Cybersecurity Demand; Expands Stock Buyback originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

