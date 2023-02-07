Centene Clocks 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 On Higher Medicare Sales, Reiterates FY23 Outlook

Sales increased 9% Y/Y to $35.56 billion, slightly beating the consensus of $35.41 billion.
A health benefits ratio of 88.7% for the fourth quarter of 2022 represents an increase from 87.9% a year ago, primarily due to higher Medicaid utilization, higher flu costs, and increased investments in quality, partially offset by lower COVID testing and treatment costs.
Managed care membership reached 27.06 million, +4.83% Y/Y.
The cash flow provided by operations for 2022 was $6.3 billion, or 5.2 times net earnings.
FY 2023 Guidance: Centene has increased the premium and service revenues guidance range by $2 billion to $131.5 billion-$133.5 billion.
The company reiterates its 2023 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $6.25 to $6.40, compared to the consensus of $6.36.
Price Action: CNC shares are down 0.30% at $70.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market.
After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected.
Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion.
Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million.
Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year.
The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
"The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million.
Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%.
The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y.
The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back.
Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37).
Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents.
"Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral.
Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82.
Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted.
The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half.
A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries.
The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance.
On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago.
Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider.
Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation.
What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).
During trading hours on Monday, the seven core companies of the Adani Group...
Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQB: ALEAF) (TSX:AH) released its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$10.8 million ($8 million), a 23% increase compared to CA$8.8 million in the Q3 2022.
Q3 2023 Financial Highlights
Gross loss was CA$13.3 million, compared to gross loss of CA$21.6 million in Q3 2022.
Net loss and comprehensive loss was CA$25.1 million compared to CA$71.5 million in Q3 the 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA was CA$446,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$2.4 million.
Adjusted SG&A of CA$3.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 represented a 51% decline over the prior year and...
US stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq recording losses during the session.
The Nasdaq notched its first weekly drop this year, falling around 2.4%, while the S&P 500 fell around 1.1% last week.
Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares dropped 8.5% on Friday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
As far as the earnings season is concerned, around 70% of the S&P 500 companies have released quarterly results so far, with around 70% of those exceeding market estimates.
Majority of the sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy and utilities stocks recording the biggest gains...
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF).
The Thesis
The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said.
On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance.
What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share.
Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter.
"Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49.
Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus.
While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst.
Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE: FSLY) spiked in early trading on Monday, continuing last week’s rally.
The company has strong underlying foundations and is focusing on security and edge cloud solutions, according to BofA Securities.
The Fastly Analyst: Tal Liani upgraded the rating on Fastly from Underperform to Buy, while raising the price target from $10.50 to $16.00.
The Fastly Thesis: While the company’s near-term results could fluctuate, the stock represents value creation in the intermediate term, Liani said in the upgrade note.
“Fastly’s new CEO, Todd Nightingale, has taken steps to streamline the product portfolio, pricing, and other...
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates.
The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment."
The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday.
KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp.
Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million.
Following...
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry.
“This transaction allows...
