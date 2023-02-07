Fiserv Remains Cautious Despite 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Acceptance, Fintech And Payments Segments

The stock market pulled back in the week ended Feb. 10, dragged by some disappointing earnings and revised December inflation data. The Scorecard So Far: The fourth-quarter reporting season is well past the halfway mark, as almost 70% of the S&P 500 companies have announced their results so far, according to data compiled by FactSet. About 69% of the S&P 500 companies which have announced their results have posted positive earnings surprises, the report said. This is below the 5-year and 10-year averages of 77% and 73%, respectively. Factset also noted that the companies reporting negative earnings surprises have seen an...

