Fiserv Remains Cautious Despite 9% Revenue Growth In Q4 Backed By Acceptance, Fintech And Payments Segments
5 days ago
Fiserv, Inc FISV reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 9% year-on-year to $4.63 billion, while adjusted revenue increased 8% to $4.36 billion, surpassing the consensus of $4.34 billion. Organic revenue growth was 12%.
The acceptance segment grew 16% Y/Y, the Fintech segment grew 8% Y/Y, and the Payments segment grew 10% Y/Y.
The adjusted operating margin increased by 360 bps to 39.2%.
Adjusted EPS of $1.91 beat the consensus of $1.90.
Chair and CEO Frank Bisignano said, "Recent client wins, high recurring revenue, and our focus on productivity position us well for our 38th consecutive year of double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth."
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion.
Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million.
Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year.
The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11.
"The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
Global Payments Inc (NYSE: GPN) reported fourth-quarter FY22 adjusted net revenue growth of 2% year-on-year (4% Y/Y in constant currency) to $2.02 billion, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion.
The adjusted operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 44.4%.
Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat the consensus of $2.41.
Global Payments held $1.998 billion in cash and equivalents.
CFO Josh Whipple said, "Our 2023 outlook reflects the closings of the acquisition of EVO Payments, the divestiture of Netspend's consumer business, and the sale of Gaming Solutions in each case by the end of the first quarter."
Whipple concluded, "We presume a stable worldwide macroeconomic backdrop throughout calendar year...
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated an Outperform rating on the shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) and raised the price target from $52 to $54.
TPR’s beat and raise are impressive, especially in light of the COVID disruptions in China for the quarter and following Capri Holdings Limited's (NYSE: CPRI) significantly disappointing results yesterday, said the analyst.
In addition, the beat was nicely operational, with upside coming from gross margin while sales were only slightly below consensus (and in line with guidance) despite COVID pressures in China through the quarter, added the analyst.
Encouragingly, and in keeping...
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49.
Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus.
While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst.
Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
From time to time, companies partake in a secondary public offering of their stock to raise funds. The stock offering is set at a lower price to attract investor interest, and the funds derived may be used to pay down excessive debt, fund new acquisitions, invest in product development or cover an operational shortfall.
When this happens, the usual effect is an immediate fall in the price of shares, but depending on the reason for the public offering, the stock can sometimes regain its footing fairly soon.
Here is one real estate investment trust (REIT) that recently announced a public offering of...
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market.
After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected.
Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Major coins traded in the red late on Sunday as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $1 trillion.
Price Performance Of Major Coins
Coin
24-hour
7-day
Price
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC)
-0.3%
-5%
$21,765.19
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)
-1.4%
-7%
$1,570.81
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)
-0.7%
-11%
$0.08
Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap)
Cryptocurrency
24-Hour % Change (+/-)
Price
Render Token (RNDR)
+11.9%
$1.60
Stacks (STX)
+12.8%
$0.325
Internet Computer (ICP)
+7.4%
$5.60
What Happened: Both Bitcoin and Ethereum were lower at the time of writing along with other risk assets as both S&P and Nasdaq futures flashed red.
Last week, risk assets came under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates could rise more if inflation did not subside.
“If we continue to...
Digital payments company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported fourth-quarter financial results after market close on Thursday. Here’s what analysts are saying about the company’s results and guidance.
The PayPal Analysts: Needham analyst Mayank Tandon had a Hold rating on PayPal and no price target.
Canaccord analyst Joseph Vafi had a Buy rating and a price target of $160.
Morgan Stanley analyst James Faucette had an Overweight rating and a price target of $133.
Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele had an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $85 to $90.
RBC Capital analyst Daniel Perlin had an Outperform rating and a price target of $96.
Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev had a Buy rating...
Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) issued fourth-quarter earnings Thursday, reporting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $274.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations.
Here's what four Cloudflare analysts have to say after the print.
Discipline In Spending: KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Thomas Blakey said Cloudfare demonstrated discipline in spending, with strong revenue growth, a 6% EBIT margin and free cash flow of $34 million, and management remains committed to investment discipline and being FCF positive in calendar 2023.
Blakey reiterated an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $59 to $80.
Unique Opportunity For Long-Term: JMP analyst Trevor Walsh said Cloudflare represents a unique...
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is scheduled to release quarterly results before the opening bell on Feb. 10, 2023.
Analysts expect the company to post quarterly earnings at $2.41 per share, up from $2.13 per share in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue might come in at $2.01 billion.
Global Payments shares rose 0.1% to close at $111.64 on Thursday.
Proto Labs Inc (NYSE: PRLB) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 6.5% year-over-year to $115.6 million, beating the consensus of $109.8 million.
Revenue generated from its digital network powered by Hubs was $14.8 million, up 49.6% Y/Y.
Adjusted EPS of $0.26 beat the consensus of $0.21.
Protolabs served 22,205 unique product developers and engineers during the quarter.
Adjusted gross margin decreased by 280 bps to 42.8%.
Adjusted EBITDA margin declined by 550 bps to 12.5%.
Cash and investments balance was $106.5 million.
"In a challenging economic environment, impacted by inflation, slowing growth and continued supply chain challenges, our Protolabs and Hubs teams continued to delight our customers as together...
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million).
Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries.
The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022.
Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained Pixelworks Inc (NASDAQ: PXLW) with a Buy and raised the price target from $4 to $4.20.
Pixelworks guided well below expectations. The Q4 results excellently documented mobile-related weakness, and the analyst saw PXLW's report, essentially confirming that 1Q23 will be the bottom.
The company expects mobile conditions to remain challenging as OEM customers reduce excess inventory.
Chinese COVID impacts (shutdowns turned to mass infections) halted production and demand, but management (who is in China now) expects a vital reopening.
The analyst believes the company has managed inventory well and will likely rebound strongly in 2H23.
Pixelwork's TrueCut Motion technology was distributed globally for Avatar: The...
The stock market pulled back in the week ended Feb. 10, dragged by some disappointing earnings and revised December inflation data.
The Scorecard So Far: The fourth-quarter reporting season is well past the halfway mark, as almost 70% of the S&P 500 companies have announced their results so far, according to data compiled by FactSet. About 69% of the S&P 500 companies which have announced their results have posted positive earnings surprises, the report said. This is below the 5-year and 10-year averages of 77% and 73%, respectively.
Factset also noted that the companies reporting negative earnings surprises have seen an...
FDA issued two Complete Response Letters to Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan marketing application for the erosive esophagitis (EE) indication and H. pylori (HP) indication post-approval supplement.
Phathom expects to meet with the FDA in the first quarter of this year to discuss the resubmission plan and timeline.
Goldman Sachs writes that the FDA could need up to 6 months to review the company's resubmission.
A base case scenario would be a 6-month study of the recently produced commercial product under accelerated conditions (i.e., high temperature and humidity) that could allow for an early 2024 launch versus the prior assumed late 2023/early 2024.
The worst-case scenario would...
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance.
On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago.
Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider.
Needham analyst reiterated a Buy rating on the shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK) and raised the price target from $62 to $90.
In Q4, Enterprise grew 30% Y/Y on a constant currency basis, putting an exclamation mark on the acceleration from -2% contraction in '20, to +10% constant currency growth in '21 to +20% in '22, noted the analyst.
Growth is being driven by multi-asset subscriptions, multiple Computer Vision deals (generative AI), strong momentum in studios/editorial and benefits from M&A.
Despite these growth tailwinds, the analyst forecasts Enterprise growth to decelerate in '23E to high single digits on a constant currency basis.
The most important thing the analyst...
The most overbought stocks in the financial sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.
The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.
Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC)
United Insurance Holdings, during November, posted a...
Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) ended 0.95% higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.
The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 10.9% year-over-year to $28 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $26.84 billion.
PepsiCo CFO Hugh Johnston said what gives them confidence is the fact that despite the current economic environment being uncertain, the company's products are seen as affordable.
"Right now we, obviously, are coming off a terrific year. We grew revenue by 14% for the full year on an organic basis, and 15% for the fourth quarter. So we have got a lot of...
Over time, strong earnings will usually result in an increase in a company’s stock price. But stock prices can fluctuate greatly in the days following earnings reports and may even make large upside moves if the earnings are not only good but also top Wall Street’s estimates.
Companies that beat the estimates on earnings and/or revenue often continue to do well over the next quarter. But when forward guidance is below analysts’ estimates, it can considerably reduce the Street’s enthusiasm for the stock.
Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) that beat analysts’ fourth-quarter estimates. Forward guidance is another...
