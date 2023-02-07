ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Caught On Video Yelling Amid Offset & Quavo's Grammys Drama

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Offset may have denied reports about him and Quavo's backstage scuffle at the 2023 Grammys , but video from before and after the alleged confrontation suggests otherwise.

On Monday, February 6, Entertainment Tonight released footage of Cardi B shouting while she was backstage at the Grammys. It doesn't show exactly what happened or who she was yelling at. All we can only hear Bardi screaming at the top of her lungs seemingly at both Offset and Quavo.

"Both of y'all wrong! This is not right!" she yelled. "No b*****, shut the f**k up cuz you shouldn't have been talking."

ET actually caught up with Cardi after she presented Kendrick Lamar with the award for Best Rap Album . When asked about the situation she was settling backstage, she replied without answering the question.

"Settling? The only thing I settled was my outfit, honey," she responded.

There's other footage that shows a visibly upset Offset making his way out of the area. He didn't say anything about the alleged fight. According to TMZ, the Migos rappers were backstage ahead of TakeOff's tribute when they got into a physical fight. Quavo and Offset reportedly had to be pulled apart before the incident got worse. The fight happened right after Grammy officials requested for 'Set to be apart of its 'In Memorium' segment while Quavo performed "Without You." Unfortunately, Quavo was not a fan of the idea and allegedly blocked him from participating. That's when things got more heated.

Once the news broke about the fight, Offset took to Twitter to deny the reports. However, neither Cardi, 'Set nor Quavo have commented since the video was released. See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the situation below.

