Vineland, NJ, Alum Isiah Pacheco scores TD in Super Bowl vs Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has gone from Vineland high to scoring a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The 2017 Vineland graduate scored to cut the Eagles lead to 27-21 with 9:30 left in the third quarter. The hard running running back, who played his college football at...
Dave Weinberg’s Super Bowl 2-minute drill
A quick look at the Eagles Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles' best number: 4 (Jalen Hurts' total touchdowns) Eagles' worst number: 0 (Sacks by Eagles defense) View from my living room:. Actually, my view was from the bar at Marriott Lakeshore Reserve in Orlando, Florida....
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Will Super Bowl LVII be Jason Kelce’s final Eagles game?
With the 191st pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected, Jason Kelce. 12 seasons later, he is still the man in the middle for the team, as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Could this game, which also features his...
Eagles Coaching News: Both coordinators to become head coaches?
Two weeks ago following the Eagles NFC Championship win over the 49ers, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he would be back with the team. The Eagles defensive coordinator told FOX 29 after the game "Philly's keeping me. Good back or indifferent, I'm staying here." Gannon said. Well, not so fast.
Celebrate Your Philadelphia Eagles With Fudge From Laura’s In Wildwood, NJ
First, Birds-themed bagels. Now, say "hello" to Eagles-shaped chocolate! Can't say no to this kind of candy yumminess, especially from the Jersey Shore!. It seems like everywhere you turn, brands are pumping out items meant to put out some good juju for the Philadelphia Eagles. They're ready and set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and the South Jersey and Philadelphia region can't be any more excited. It's electric around here lately!
97.3 ESPN
