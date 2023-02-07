Read full article on original website
investing.com
Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets
Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues
(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
CNBC
Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments
Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar
LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
Oil slumps on economic data, stronger U.S. dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled lower on Thursday as U.S. industrial-linked factory orders dipped, while the dollar strengthened, making crude more expensive for non-American buyers.
CNBC
Treasury yields are flat as investors look to remarks from Fed Chairman Powell
U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide fresh hints about the economic outlook. Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell are due to make remarks on Tuesday....
Fed official says he looks at the price of Stouffer's frozen lasagna to gauge inflation
In an interview with CNN, Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said he looked at the price of lasagna to think about inflation, which he said is up $5.
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices
Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
Dollar drops as Fed's Powell repeats disinflation comments, seen less-hawkish
NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from one-month highs on Tuesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on statements last week that disinflation has started, saying he expects significant declines in inflation this year.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
ValueWalk
Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)
For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
kalkinemedia.com
Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
European shares fall as strong U.S. data stokes rate hike jitters
Feb 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday, as fears that the global interest rate-hiking cycle could persist for longer than previously expected weighed on rate-sensitive technology and real estate shares.
Why U.S. dollar bears don’t believe in the greenback’s big bounce
The U.S. dollar's surge versus major counterparts after last week’s jaw-dropping employment data is likely to fade, according to bearish market strategists.
NASDAQ
Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
marketscreener.com
Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...
