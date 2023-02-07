ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

investing.com

Gold steadies after two days of gains, copper rises on China bets

Investing.com -- Gold prices steadied on Wednesday following somewhat mixed signals on monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, while copper prices firmed after a strong rally as markets bet on a demand recovery in major importer China. The yellow metal marked two consecutive days of small gains as it staged...
kalkinemedia.com

Gold recovers on softer dollar as traders await economic cues

(Reuters) - Gold rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday helped by a softer dollar after recent sharp losses while traders awaited more economic data to gauge its likely influence on U.S. interest rates. Spot gold was up 0.4% to $1,875.36 per ounce by 0940 GMT, after hitting its...
CNBC

Gold prices higher as dollar cedes ground after Fed chief Powell's comments

Gold prices were up on Tuesday, tracking a slight pullback in the dollar and as investors digested comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the outlook for rate-hike policy. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.03% at $1,885.4. Spot gold edged lower 0.06% to $1,872.65 per ounce on Tuesday.
NASDAQ

METALS-Copper prices rise as Fed messaging weakens the dollar

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Copper prices moved higher on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve cemented expectations that rapid interest rate rises will end soon, weakening the dollar and making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies. A rapid softening in the dollar USD= and hopes of revived...
msn.com

President Biden warns that the risk of nuclear 'Armageddon' is at its highest point since the Cuban Missile Crisis — 3 top stocks to consider if tensions keep rising

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The Fed’s interest rate decision, the Labor Department’s jobs report and corporate earnings have been dominating headlines lately. But in this day and age, you might also want to pay attention to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine — because the consequences could be dire.
CNBC

Treasury yields are flat as investors look to remarks from Fed Chairman Powell

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed Tuesday as investors awaited comments from Federal Reserve officials that could provide fresh hints about the economic outlook. Prices and yields move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. Fed speakers including Chairman Jerome Powell are due to make remarks on Tuesday....
OilPrice.com

Central Bank Buying Spree Lifts Gold Prices

Despite continued rate rises from the US Federal Reserve, gold prices are recovering as other central banks around the world buy up the precious metal and investors foresee softer rate hikes. Prices have been propped up by robust purchasing from central banks across fast-growing economies including China, India and Turkey,...
marketscreener.com

Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com

Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
ValueWalk

Gold Is Shining Again (After the Fed Killed King Dollar…Again)

For weekend reading, Gary Alexander, senior writer at Navellier & Associates, offers the following commentary:. After fueling inflation in 2021, the Fed’s greatest hits of 2022 are to destroy the housing market, injure the stock market, end a 40-year bond bull market, puncture the Bitcoin bubble, drive up the interest on the federal debt by a factor of about five, and now it has even managed to dethrone King Dollar, once again.
kalkinemedia.com

Gold crawls higher on muted dollar; outlook weak on Fed official comments

(Reuters) - Gold prices rose for the fourth straight session on Thursday as the dollar faltered, but bullion's outlook remained cloudy as several U.S. Federal Reserve officials said more interest rate increases were needed to rein in inflation. Gold is sensitive to high interest rates, which increase the opportunity cost...
NASDAQ

Fed officials on board with more modest pace of interest rate hikes

NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Two Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday said more interest rate rises are in the cards as the U.S. central bank presses forward with its efforts to cool inflation, but declined to say whether unexpectedly hot jobs data would push them back to a more aggressive monetary policy stance.
marketscreener.com

Oil climbs 3rd day on subdued dollar, U.S. crude stocks' drop

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous two days, as the dollar fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish on interest rates than markets had expected and as U.S. crude stocks surprisingly fell. Brent crude futures inched up by 11...

