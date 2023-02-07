Avicanna Expands Its Pact With Al Harrington's Viola Brands To The UK

Avicanna Inc. AVCNF AVCN (FSE:0NN) has entered into a new sub-license agreement with VB Brands California LLC and Player Holdings LLC to exclusively commercialize its Viola-branded products in the United Kingdom territory where the company has entered into a sub-licensing agreement with Vertical Pharma Resources Limited T/A IPS Pharma for the manufacturing and distribution of the products.

To facilitate the expansion, Avicanna has entered a sub-licensing agreement with IPS Pharma, a local pharmaceutical distribution company with more than 20 years of experience with unlicensed medicines to support the launch of the product offerings. The initial products will be manufactured in the UK under GMP guidelines and distributed through IPS’ Pharma’s existing network of pharmacies via medical prescription under the Special Access Program.

The initial products offered in the UK will include proprietary formulations of vaporizers in THC-dominant and balanced CBD:THC ratios and will be supported by medical education and training.

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Al Harrington and the Viola team and expanding our high-quality products to patients in an exciting new international market. We are also looking forward to building new relationships and potential collaborations with the medical community in the United Kingdom as we have in other markets,” stated Aras Azadian.

Al Harrington, NBA veteran, founder & CEO of Viola Brands stated, “I was inspired to start Viola when I saw how cannabis was able to heal my grandmother. Since then, our mission has been to help and empower as many people as possible and I’m so proud we’re now able to share our products with patients in the UK, with the help of our partners at Avicanna.”

Photo: Courtesy of Avicanna