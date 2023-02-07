ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet Derek Yates, the Model Who Plays Rando in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 3

By Lauren Anderson
 5 days ago

Valentina (Francia Raisa) goes on a blind date with a man dubbed “Rando” in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 3. The Hulu series keeps the actor who plays “Rando” hidden behind a changing emoji face (and later, an emoji eggplant and peach). Meet the man behind the emoji who brought the HIMYF character to life in the episode “The Reset Button.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kqmNP_0kf7qvjZ00
Rando (Derek Yates) and Valentina (Francia Raisa) | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Valentina’s date with ‘Rando’ in season 2 episode 3

When Ellen’s (Tien Tran) friends bail on a double date at an exclusive restaurant, Valentina agrees to find a blind date and go with her so Ellen doesn’t miss out on her reservation. “Val’s date that night was completely forgettable,” a grown Sophie (Kim Cattrall) narrates in the episode. “I don’t remember what he looked like or what his name was, so we’ll just call him ‘Rando.'”

At this point in the story, Valentina and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) have just got out of a serious relationship because they both wanted different things. Valentina moves on quickly because “she’s an Aires.” That’s where her nameless, faceless date comes in.

Derek Yates plays Valentina’s random date in ‘How I Met Your Father’

The HIMYF credits reveal Derek Yates plays Valentina’s date in episode 3. According to his website , Yates is a Los Angeles-based SAG-AFTRA actor who is often described as “a young Bradley Cooper with a healthy Chris Evans and Zac Efron infusion.”

‘Rando’ actor’s credits outside of ‘How I Met Your Father’ include ‘The Rookie: Feds’ and ‘Tales’

Now that you know what Yates looks like, you might be wondering what else you have seen the actor in. Most recently, Yates appeared as Dante in The Rookie: Feds and Jackson Stone in Titanic 666 . The actor also had roles in:

  • Tales
  • S.W.A.T.
  • Minx
  • CSI: Vegas
  • List of a Lifetime
  • The Rebels of PT-218
  • First Wives Club
  • General Hospital
  • Psycho Party Planner
  • The Locksmith
  • Just Living: The Web-Series
  • Being Mary Jane
  • What Would You Do?
  • Hindsight
  • Swamp Murders
  • The Last Hit

Derek Yates previously won ‘Ellen’s New Gardener’ competition

In 2014, daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres began her search for a new gardener. “My gardener Nick is shooting the sequel to Magic Mike , so I’ve been looking for a temporary gardener,” DeGeneres explained. “It’s a priceless opportunity, mostly because they won’t get paid.” After asking for viewer submissions, DeGeneres chose three men as her finalists — one of them was Yates.

What Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max the Week of Feb. 6, 2023

Yates ultimately won the “Ellen’s New Gardener” competition. He took home the title, a golden garden hoe, and a target gift card.

See Yates in How I Met Your Mother Season 2 Episode 3 , “The Reset Button.” Stream episodes of HIMYF on Hulu.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Ringo Starr Said Paul McCartney ‘Likes to Think He’s the Only’ Beatle

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

George Martin Hated The Beatles’ ‘One After 909’

