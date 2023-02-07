ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Student charged after unloaded handgun found on school property

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile student in Western North Carolina is facing charges after authorities say they found an unloaded handgun in the student's belongings. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 10, a Franklin High School student reported a concern to a teacher about another student possibly having a weapon.
WBTV

Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

NC woman charged with drug crimes

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring

Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating...
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said a 14-year-old died early Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest. Officers said they responded to Colonial Heights Apartments located at Colonial Avenue around 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered the teenager lying on the living room floor. Officials began performing CPR but the […]
GAFFNEY, SC

