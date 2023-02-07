Read full article on original website
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
NC man arrested, found trafficking over 4,300 grams of meth: sheriff
That amount of methamphetamine holds a street value of around $651,150, authorities said.
Student charged after unloaded handgun found on school property
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A juvenile student in Western North Carolina is facing charges after authorities say they found an unloaded handgun in the student's belongings. The Macon County Sheriff's Office says on Feb. 10, a Franklin High School student reported a concern to a teacher about another student possibly having a weapon.
Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
Deputies say that a South Carolina drug trafficking ring was coordinated from behind bars
An inmate is accused of operating a drug trafficking ring from behind bars in Spartanburg County.
1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Morganton on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
NC woman charged with drug crimes
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Marion woman is facing drug charges following a house search. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 32-year-old Crystal Machelle Elliott with felonious possession of a schedule II controlled substance. Deputies said on Jan. 4th, authorities searched Elliott’s residence. Deputies located methaphetamine and fentanyl during the search. Elliott was taken […]
One inmate, six others charged in “coordinated” drug trafficking ring
Spartanburg County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Spartanburg County charged one inmate and six other suspects in connection with a drug trafficking ring that they say was coordinated from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kenneth Huckabee is accused of coordinating...
Upstate Teen dies in accidental shooting Sunday morning
An Upstate teenager is dead following an accidental shooting over the weekend. The incident happened just before 1 AM Sunday at an apartment building in Gaffney.
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Charges upgraded for teen suspect in drive-by shooting investigation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police have upgraded charges for a wanted teenager accused of participating in a daytime drive-by shooting. Zachary Carson Waters, 18, now faces charges of discharging a firearm and terrorizing the public for the Jan. 30, 2023, incident. Waters was previously accused of felony aid and abet, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and no operator license -- but that after further investigation, it's apparent Waters was more involved in the drive-by shooting than initially thought.
2 charged following fentanyl overdose at NC detention center
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose occurred at the Rutherford County Detention Center. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the overdose happened Tuesday. Authorities performed lifesaving actions to revive the patient. EMS arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for further evaluation. Detectives immediately […]
Suspect faces more charges in drive-by shooting in Asheville
A suspect is facing more charges in reference to a drive-by shooting involving a juvenile.
Coroner identifies two victims in Fountain Inn triple shooting, suspect arrested
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Timothy Maybin was still at work when he noticed trouble in his gated Fountain Inn neighborhood. “It makes you think about life and where stuff can happen at -- don’t care where you live,” Maybin said. “I check my cameras on the house and I see (a lot of activity).”
14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police say
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney Police Department said a 14-year-old died early Sunday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the chest. Officers said they responded to Colonial Heights Apartments located at Colonial Avenue around 12:57 a.m. Upon arrival, police discovered the teenager lying on the living room floor. Officials began performing CPR but the […]
Residents taking action after string of Spartanburg Co. car break-ins
On Friday night, in a matter of minutes, Patrick Lowery’s instincts kicked in
NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate
A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.
1 shot at Spartanburg Co. apartment complex
One person is in the hospital after a shooting at a Spartanburg County apartment complex.
Man arrested for trafficking, juvenile arrested for ghost gun in Asheville
Officers with the Asheville Police Department said that they arrested a man that wanted on several probation violations on Tuesday.
Fmr. Buncombe Co. detention officer gets nearly $700k settlement in lawsuit
Buncombe County will pay nearly $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former detention officer who was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former employee.
