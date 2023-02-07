Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bourbon Fun during a Buffalo Trace Distillery Tour2foodtrippersFrankfort, KY
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Related
fox56news.com
Lexington commission looking to 'disrupt and dismantle systemic racism'
As Memphis begins to grapple with the aftermath of its own tragedy, mistakes in Lexington can serve as a cautionary tale. Lexington commission looking to ‘disrupt and dismantle …. As Memphis begins to grapple with the aftermath of its own tragedy, mistakes in Lexington can serve as a cautionary...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County pony found
A missing Madison County pony made its way home after being missing. A missing Madison County pony made its way home after being missing. Tickets for the 2023 Spring Meet and Derby Day at Keeneland go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Man found dead near a brush...
fox56news.com
University of Kentucky makes Narcan more easily available
Overdose numbers continue to rise, but the University of Kentucky (UK) has a plan to make resources available to anyone who might find themselves in an overdose emergency. University of Kentucky makes Narcan more easily available. Overdose numbers continue to rise, but the University of Kentucky (UK) has a plan...
fox56news.com
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in 1970, next to the 20th Century Fox studio in Hollywood, attracting big-name producers, directors, and actors. Soon, the cuisine came to other U.S. cities like New York and Chicago, and by the late 1980s, it was a full-on dining craze. According to industry marketing research company IBISWorld, in 2022, there are nearly 16,000 sushi restaurants in the country.
fox56news.com
1 killed in fire in Lexington apartment stairwell
Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Just after 4 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to 12th Street to address reports of a fire. Keeneland tickets to go on sale. Tickets for the 2023 Spring Meet and Derby Day at...
fox56news.com
SUV flipped over on Tiverton Way, charges likely
At 4:45 p.m. on East Tiverton Way, an SUV had reportedly flipped over, prompting Lexington police to be called to the scene. At 4:45 p.m. on East Tiverton Way, an SUV had reportedly flipped over, prompting Lexington police to be called to the scene. Keeneland tickets to go on sale.
fox56news.com
Keeneland tickets to go on sale
Tickets for the 2023 Spring Meet and Derby Day at Keeneland go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Tickets for the 2023 Spring Meet and Derby Day at Keeneland go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Missing Madison County pony found. A missing Madison County pony...
fox56news.com
'My Little Sweetheart' dance takes place in Madison County
My Little Sweetheart is a project that focuses on family and consumer sciences education. ‘My Little Sweetheart’ dance takes place in Madison …. My Little Sweetheart is a project that focuses on family and consumer sciences education. Feb. 11: Liver fat, social conformity, and Adidas. Here are five things...
fox56news.com
Kentucky All-State choir sings 'National Anthem'
The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. Kentucky All-State choir sings ‘National Anthem’. The Kentucky All-State choir sings the 'National Anthem'. February 10: An unexpected price hike, a rare zoo …. Here are five things to know before bed on February 10, 2023. Myriad Meadery opens in Lexington.
fox56news.com
Canadian Defense Minister confirms shape of object shot down over Canada | NewsNation Prime
Anita Anand, Canadian Defense Minister, confirmed that the object shot down over Canada was cylindrical and flying at 40,000 feet, in a press conference Saturday. Canadian Defense Minister confirms shape of object …. Anita Anand, Canadian Defense Minister, confirmed that the object shot down over Canada was cylindrical and flying...
fox56news.com
Chinese satellite lasers recorded over Hawaii
Japanese and local astronomers said a Chinese satellite has been caught on video beaming down green lasers over the Hawaiian Islands. Japanese and local astronomers said a Chinese satellite has been caught on video beaming down green lasers over the Hawaiian Islands. Feb. 11: Liver fat, social conformity, and Adidas.
fox56news.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate …. OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank. Tickets for the 2023 Spring Meet and Derby Day at Keeneland go on sale Tuesday, February 14 at 9 a.m. Missing Madison County pony found. A missing Madison County pony...
fox56news.com
Tates Creek wrestler whose legacy is bigger than her 5 state titles
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – As currently stands, girls wrestling isn’t a sanctioned sport in Kentucky, but that isn’t stopping young women from finding ways to compete. More than 250 female wrestlers, representing 81 schools, came together to compete for a state title. It’s a dream come...
fox56news.com
18-year-old wanted for alleged murder of McLean County 20-year-old
Kentucky State Police are seeking a man in connection to the death of 20-year-old Steven Powell. 18-year-old wanted for alleged murder of McLean County …. Kentucky State Police are seeking a man in connection to the death of 20-year-old Steven Powell. Keeneland tickets to go on sale. Tickets for the...
fox56news.com
Building cleared for repairs after winds broke wall, caused gas leak in Lexington
A building is cleared for repairs after winds broke a wall and caused a gas leak in Lexington. Building cleared for repairs after winds broke wall, …. A building is cleared for repairs after winds broke a wall and caused a gas leak in Lexington. WATCH: Home Team Friday Nights...
fox56news.com
Evening weather forecast: 2/11/2023
After a brief cooldown late last week temperatures jump back up to more pleasant conditions... but at a cost. With great warmups typically come increased chances of storm activity. Feb. 11: Liver fat, social conformity, and Adidas. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Feb....
fox56news.com
Montgomery County High School went on lockdown after ‘threatening comment’
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Montgomery County school and district administration were able to quickly resolve an issue during the school day on Friday. In a statement, Montgomery County Schools said safety is always their top priority and immediately conducted an investigation after hearing reports of a student who allegedly made a threatening comment.
fox56news.com
Lexington woman accused of stabbing man, endangering police gets $75K bond
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A bond has been set for a Lexington woman accused of stabbing a man and endangering police and firefighters. On Wednesday, a bond of $75,000 was set for Lasielle White. White is facing multiple multiple charges including attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and fleeing or evading police.
fox56news.com
UPDATE: Moab girl dies after falling off cliff
Update on the Moab girl who was hiking with her friends in Kane Creek Canyon when she fell off the trail and died. Update on the Moab girl who was hiking with her friends in Kane Creek Canyon when she fell off the trail and died. Feb. 11: Liver fat,...
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: A big warm-up to the 60s and 70s brings a shot at strong t-storms
What a gorgeous Sunday. High temps in the low 50s, plenty of sunshine, minimal wind, it was awesome. Now, we must turn our attention towards a somewhat active pattern into the work week. First, temps are going to shoot up into the 60s and 70s by Tuesday. This warmth will...
Comments / 0