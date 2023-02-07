ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bouckville, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

Eagle-Eyed Star Wars Fan Catches Crazy Upstate Connection

Star Wars dozens of times. It’s one of the all-time-greatest film franchises ever made. It’s such a big series you can watch each movie over and over and still notice new details with every watch. That’s what blew so many Star Wars fans’ minds when one posted a crazy discovery to Facebook – Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was made in Upstate New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York

Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close

A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Lite 98.7

Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you

Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger

With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?

A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?

No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
Lite 98.7

New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week

From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
NEW YORK STATE
Lite 98.7

A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores

The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?

Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
Lite 98.7

New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023

New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Lite 98.7

Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws

When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Lite 98.7

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

How Can You Write Letters to Prisoners in a New York State Jail?

Do you know someone who is currently spending their days in a New York State Penitentiary or Jail? If you would like to write a letter to them or send them mail, you can. If you don't know which prison they are located in or how to track them down, you can search for them through the New York State Prison System, more on how to do that below.
Lite 98.7

U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome

The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
ROME, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

LITE 98.7 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy