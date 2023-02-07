Read full article on original website
This Abandoned Upstate New York Video Store Still has VHS Tapes on the ShelvesTravel MavenUtica, NY
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Burlington, Closed For Over Five Years, Returning to CityJoel EisenbergTopeka, KS
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJot BeatEast Syracuse, NY
Learn To Decorate From A Decorated Food Network Chopped Champ in Wappingers
This Valentine's Day, if you're looking for something outside the box, perhaps a family friendly event to celebrate the day, well, look no further than the Village of Wappingers. We are so lucky in the Hudson Valley to have so many incredibly talented chefs, pastry artists and restauranteurs, many who...
Eagle-Eyed Star Wars Fan Catches Crazy Upstate Connection
Star Wars dozens of times. It’s one of the all-time-greatest film franchises ever made. It’s such a big series you can watch each movie over and over and still notice new details with every watch. That’s what blew so many Star Wars fans’ minds when one posted a crazy discovery to Facebook – Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was made in Upstate New York.
See Rare Footage from the Last Days of Family Video in Rome, New York
Do you remember Family Video? You shouldn't have to rewind your mind's eye too much: the last stores closed in 2021, including the one at 510 N. James Street in Rome. Still, it's not too soon to feel nostalgic. Americans seem to have a fascination with defunct retail chains, especially ones that catered to a service nobody uses anymore.
New York Man Books Trip to Sydney, Australia, Ends Up in Sidney, MT
Whoops. The state of Montana is known for its breathtaking scenery, and natural resources (and perhaps intruders), but it was not the destination one New York state man had intended. A New York man thought he was on his way to his dream vacation. The only problem was he ended...
Local Authentic Mexican Salsa Perfect for Comets and the “Big Game”
This might be the best salsa I've ever tasted, and belief it or not, it's made in New Hartford, NY. Currently only available in "Medium" heat, the salsa is authentic and comes from a family recipe with roots in Mexico. Becky Martyniuk, a local massage therapist is of Mexican descent...
Sad Update On ‘Flamingo’, the Pink Pigeon Found In a New York Park
Just last week we reported that a pink pigeon was found in a park here in New York State. Considering the fact that pink pigeons don't exist, speculation grew that this one had been dyed pink for a gender reveal. Wild Bird Fund, the the group that has been caring for the animal, now reports that 'Flamingo' did not survive.
America’s Oldest Cheese Shop In New York State Forced To Close
A New York State landmark, a business that opened in 1892, is being forced to close. After more than 130 years in business, the oldest cheese shop in the United States is being forced to close. New York States Oldest Cheese Shop Is Closing Down. Alleva Cheese opened up in...
Hungry? Chow Down on These 18 New York Towns Named After Foods
New York has no shortage of wacky town names. Sometimes you'll see a sign when you're driving through this state and wonder where the hell they came up with that. (Coxsackie, anyone?) Much has been written about New York's most unpronounceable towns, New York's most dirty-sounding towns, and even all...
Looking To Open A Restaurant? This Auction May be for you
Everyone dreams of telling their boss to shove it and starting their own business. But what do you do better than anyone else? Maybe you can sell grapes at a discount that even big box stores would marvel at. Perhaps you make the greatest crisped rice cereal bars known to man. Maybe you want to bring mom's home cooking to the masses.
Pizza Across America Sees Local Pizzeria Work To Slice Out Hunger
With National Pizza Day falling on February 9th, expect a lot of us pizza aficionados to be in full on celebration mode as this is as sacred a day as there is. As well, Mangia Macrina's Wood Fire Pizza of Utica will be participating in the Pizza Across America Campaign. This campaign is part of Slice Out Hunger, which is a nationwide nonprofit organization that is looking to fight food insecurity with pizza themed campaigns and events. This is something I am sure those of us with an enthusiasm for all things pizza are all about supporting.
Is New York About To Ban Plastic Silverware?
A new law impacting New York City in July has the rest of the state wondering if and when the law will be implemented everywhere else. When a person orders take-out, they have the option to check a little box stating that they don’t want any plastic silverware included with their order but it won’t be long before that little box isn’t even an option for those ordering in New York City.
Every New Yorker Knows: What Does Leave No Trace Mean?
No matter what the season New York State offers many places for you and your family to get outdoors and be in nature. Hiking, biking and the thousands of trails that are so close, no matter where you live in New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation...
New York Could See Record High Temperatures Over Next Week
From record lows to record highs, the winter rollercoaster of temperatures continues this week for many people in the New York area. On Saturday, the Empire State plunged into a deep freeze with the mercury dipping into the single digits. Sub-zero windchill conditions caused car batteries to die, pipes to freeze and everyone to pray that the groundhog was dead wrong about winter sticking around for another six weeks.
A Big NY Grocery Chain Makes A Key Life-Saving Addition To Stores
The mid-game cardiac arrest of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin last month has opened a conversation about heart health in New York and across the country. The quick actions of the Buffalo and Cincinnati medical teams unquestionably saved Damar’s life, and raised awareness for the identification and emergency response to life-or-death situations like these.
Can You Legally Change Your Birthdate in New York State?
Hate your birthday? Did it always get in the way of something else and you felt robbed of all birthday celebration happiness?. When can you just change your birthday? Do you need to do something like actually amend your birth certificate or can it be something a little less costly with time and effort?
New York State Has Or Will Ban These 6 Things In 2023
New York State is definitely known for banning things. Some people believe that the state is constantly overstepping its boundaries. While others feel that the state is looking out for the best interest of residents. However you feel about it, these 6 things have been banned or could be banned soon.
Every New Yorker Must Know: 3 Important Headlight Laws
When was the last time you were cognitive of your headlights being on? Do you have daytime running lights? Are you like me and have the car headlights switched on all the time? I am fortunate that the car turns them off for me when I turn off the ignition because I would totally forget.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
How Can You Write Letters to Prisoners in a New York State Jail?
Do you know someone who is currently spending their days in a New York State Penitentiary or Jail? If you would like to write a letter to them or send them mail, you can. If you don't know which prison they are located in or how to track them down, you can search for them through the New York State Prison System, more on how to do that below.
U.S. Marshals Arrest Alleged Hudson Valley Rapist in Rome
The United States Marshals Office's Utica Division has arrested a Columbia County man this week who was wanted on four counts of raping a child under the age of 11. Marshals reported the arrest of Jamel Brandow on several charges following a surveillance at a Rome, NY motel. Law Enforcement claims they were contacted on Monday by the Hudson Police Department which requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals to locate and arrest Brandow. According to information provided by police, Brandow was believed to be in the Oneida County region. Task force members immediately conducted an intense investigation and surveillance, and located Brandow at a local hotel in Rome.
