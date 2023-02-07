ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

CBS 42

Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
ONEONTA, AL
WAFF

One critically injured in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured. Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

One dead in early Sunday wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, has claimed the life of a Cullman man.    Shane J. Cochran, 40, was fatally injured when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, then overturned. Cochran was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene.  He was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash.    The crash occurred on Cullman County Road 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman, in Cullman County.  Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.   
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Capital murder trial enters second week

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of robbing another man before hitting and killing him with his car in 2018 is entering a second week. Jason Osborn was charged with murder in 2018 after he allegedly hit Ricardo Brown with his car, leaving him in the roadway unconscious. Osborn was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.
DECATUR, AL
wvtm13.com

Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements

One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday. Showers and breezy conditions this afternoon and overnight. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF 48 meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your weekend weather forecast and beyond. Huntsville filmmaker...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dispute over money leaves a locksmith dead

The Birmingham Police Department said a locksmith was shot to death Saturday evening after an argument with a customer over money. West Precinct officers were were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to the Chevron gas station at 2161 Bessemer Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two people hurt after major crash on I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Tallapoosa Street exit on Interstate 20/59 eastbound. The crash caused all eastbound lanes to shut down for over an hour. Officials said...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck

‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
WAFF

3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL

