Read full article on original website
Related
Person dead in Center Point after alleged domestic shooting
A person died in Center Point in what the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office described as a domestic shooting on Sunday.
Oneonta man killed in Blount County crash
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night has left a Oneonta man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eduardo Estrada, 44, was injured when his pickup truck left the road and hit a tree at around 10:15 p.m. The crash occurred on Reid Road near Putman Drive, approximately five […]
WAFF
One critically injured in Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in Huntsville Sunday afternoon. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), a shooting on Galaxy Way in Huntsville left one man injured. Webster says that HEMSI transported a man in critical condition to...
Huntsville police searching for suspect after robbery
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is searching an area near Jordan Lane and Holmes Avenue after a robbery Sunday Afternoon.
40-year-old man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning has left a Cullman man dead.
One dead in early Sunday wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, has claimed the life of a Cullman man. Shane J. Cochran, 40, was fatally injured when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler that he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, then overturned. Cochran was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash. The crash occurred on Cullman County Road 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
WAFF
Capital murder trial enters second week
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a man accused of robbing another man before hitting and killing him with his car in 2018 is entering a second week. Jason Osborn was charged with murder in 2018 after he allegedly hit Ricardo Brown with his car, leaving him in the roadway unconscious. Osborn was gone by the time police arrived on the scene.
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
WAFF
Huntsville City Councilman files motion to suppress statements
One person was taken to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Galaxy Way Sunday. Showers and breezy conditions this afternoon and overnight. Updated: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST. WAFF 48 meteorologist Jeff Desnoyers has a look at your weekend weather forecast and beyond. Huntsville filmmaker...
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
Anthony Mitchell, 33, died in police custody on Jan. 27.
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
ABC 33/40 News
Dispute over money leaves a locksmith dead
The Birmingham Police Department said a locksmith was shot to death Saturday evening after an argument with a customer over money. West Precinct officers were were dispatched at 6:10 p.m. to the Chevron gas station at 2161 Bessemer Road. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the ground unresponsive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
ABC 33/40 News
Two people hurt after major crash on I-20/59
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Birmingham. The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the Tallapoosa Street exit on Interstate 20/59 eastbound. The crash caused all eastbound lanes to shut down for over an hour. Officials said...
WAFF
One person in serious condition following Hazel Green wreck
‘Let’s Play Too’: Athens High School Juniors collect baseball, softball gear for donation. This is the second year the duo James Leonard and Nelson Brown have given back to the community. Alabama Supreme Court rejects ex-Limestone County Sheriff’s appeal. Updated: 2 hours ago. Blakely was found guilty...
Trial set for one of three men in 2019 Ardmore murder
Khalib Holden, Adrian Miguel Lopez and Quintin Sincere Courtney were all charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery for the death of 72-year-old Diane Ferguson Ballard.
southerntorch.com
Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Comments / 1