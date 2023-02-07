INDIANAPOLIS – The coldest weather of the year is behind us, climatologically speaking, but it will certainly hold true with a stretch of mild days this week!. Sunny conditions always benefit a warm up and we’ve seen exactly that on this Super Bowl Sunday. High temps have reached the 50s across Indiana and much of the region. With the exception of a few clouds overnight, the sun will not be going anywhere on Monday either.

