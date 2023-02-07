Read full article on original website
Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police, who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man, found his body on freight train tracks; the 19-year-old victim had been shot in the head, officials said Thursday. Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight train tracks near Nostrand […]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
East Harlem shooting: Man slain in public housing complex
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives are investigating an East Harlem shooting at a public housing complex on Tuesday morning that left a 37-year-old man dead. Police said the homicide happened at about 2:38 a.m. on Oct....
pix11.com
Group sucker punches, steals $15 from 74-year-old man in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A group of assailants sucker punched a 74-year-old man in the face and then stole $15 from him last week in Brooklyn, police said. A 74-year-old man was walking on Sutter Avenue on Feb.1 when a group of people, two men, and one woman, walked up from behind and punched him in the face around 7:06 p.m., police said. The attack knocked the man onto the ground, leaving a cut to his upper lip, authorities said. The suspects then snatched $15 from the victim’s pocket and ran away, police said.
NYPD officer fatally shot in robbery is mourned by hundreds at Brooklyn funeral
A funeral will be held Thursday for the NYPD officer who was fatally shot during a botched robbery in Brooklyn over the weekend. Officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, died Tuesday at Brookdale University Hospital after being shot Saturday.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
NYPD: Tips sought in mysterious fatal hit-run crash on Belt Parkway that claimed life of 35-year-old woman last July
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A suspect remains at large several months after a horrific hit-and-run crash on the Belt Parkway claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman. The NYPD is asking for tips from the public in an effort to find the driver who allegedly fled from the crash that occurred on July 19 at about 2:59 a.m. on the eastbound parkway near Erskine Street in the 75th Precinct, according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Police fill courtroom as suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
Randy Jones was held without bail during the brief arraignment in a Downtown Brooklyn courtroom that was packed with police officers.
bkreader.com
2 Students Shot Outside Williamsburg School: Cops, Report
Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a Williamsburg charter school on Wednesday afternoon. At just after 2 p.m., three people were shot near Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg, police said. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
fox5ny.com
31-year-old man shot, killed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Tuesday morning. According to authorities, just before 9 a.m., a man was found not responsive with a gunshot wound to his chest at the intersection of Park Avenue and 167th Street. The...
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Students among three people shot outside NYC high school, cops say
Three people — two of them students — were shot outside a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, police and law enforcement sources said. Bullets flew just past the 2 p.m. dismissal time after a fight erupted outside the Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street, cops said. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the right leg and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the left thigh, cops said. A 37-year-old man — a security guard at the school — suffered a graze wound to the neck, according to police. The students were taken to Bellevue Hospital, and the staffer to Elmhurst General, all in stable...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Armed men storm 7-Eleven store in Manhattan, fire shots take $700: NYPD
Police are looking for these two men wanted in connection to an armed robbery that took place in Manhattan on Jan. 31 (NYPD) Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Two men robbed a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint in...
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn.
ID Released For Bellerose Woman Found Dead On LIRR Tracks In Floral Park
Police have released the identity of a woman found dead on the Long Island Railroad tracks after being struck by a train.Lindsay Murano, age 35, of Bellerose, was hit and killed around 8:10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13 in Floral Park, said MTA officials.Murano was on a westbound track when hit, …
Homeless man struck by train found dead inside Brooklyn subway tunnel
The body of a homeless man was found inside a Brooklyn subway tunnel after he was struck by a train late Monday night, authorities said.
pix11.com
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
