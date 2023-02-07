ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Yardbarker

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
ClutchPoints

Daryl Morey’s bold take on Sixers’ title chances following trade deadline

CAMDEN, NJ — Fresh off of a trade deadline that saw them send out Matisse Thybulle and welcome Jalen McDaniels, the Philadelphia 76ers are turning their attention to contending for the championship. Team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey seems confident that the Sixers have the talent around Joel Embiid and James Harden to compete for the ultimate prize.
Variety

Carmelo Anthony Sets $750 Million Private Equity Fund with Isos Capital to Invest in Sports

Basketball idol Michael Jordan played hardball with Carmelo Anthony at the negotiating table in 2011. It inspired the younger NBA star on a business journey that has led him this week to forming a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity. “We’re fighting for a deal, and Michael walks in,” Anthony said in an interview with Variety‘s sibling publication Sportico, recounting his time as a player representative in the 2011 NBA lockout. Jordan was a legendary player, but when he sat down across from Anthony, he was a team owner, firmly focused on the dollars and cents. “We had to...
The Game Haus

LCS Picks Week 3 Spring 2023

The LCS is back for the Spring with every team making changes. Some LCS teams will look completely different while others will be had made some small changes. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to MSI. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 3 of the 2023 Spring Split.
The Comeback

Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury

Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Eagles’ bus gets stuck in traffic, NFL world reacts

The Philadelphia Eagles ran into an unexpected source of problems ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII: traffic. On their way to the game at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium, their team bus wound up stuck in traffic, and needed a police escort to get clear: It took the ⁦@GlendalePD⁩ to get the ⁦@Eagles⁩ team bus Read more... The post Eagles’ bus gets stuck in traffic, NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

