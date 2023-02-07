Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Sixers’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline
At the trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers made just one significant transaction. They sent Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a three-team deal that also included the arrival of Jalen McDaniels from Charlotte. We believe the move probably had a net benefit for the squad. Still, the fact that no new backup big men were added to the roster has many fans quite unsatisfied with the team’s deadline efforts as a whole. Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Sixers may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
Daryl Morey reveals reasons behind Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle-Jalen McDaniels trade
CAMDEN, NJ — Speaking with the media after the 2023 NBA trade deadline, Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey discussed the lone trade his front office made. The Sixers took part in a four-team trade that netted them Jalen McDaniels and cost them Matisse Thybulle. While the...
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid picks Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs over Eagles in Super Bowl
There are a few things 76ers superstar Joel Embiid could do to tarnish his reputation in Philadelphia. On that shortlist could be the Sixers star picking the Eagles to lose to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. ClutchPoints’ Sixers beat reporter Sam DiGiovanni asked Embiid who he believes will win...
Report: Philadelphia Eagles Make 3 Major Roster Moves Before Super Bowl
The Philadelphia Eagles added a few players for Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles made a few roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Super Bowl matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Eagles listed wide receiver Britain Covey as questionable for the contest Sunday. Covey is used by the Eagles more...
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver might miss Super Bowl
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles appeared to be the healthier team before Sunday’s Super Bowl. However, they’re the only team with one player questionable for the game. The Eagles will play a Kansas City Chiefs team battling through injuries on the offensive side of the ball, including two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Daryl Morey’s bold take on Sixers’ title chances following trade deadline
CAMDEN, NJ — Fresh off of a trade deadline that saw them send out Matisse Thybulle and welcome Jalen McDaniels, the Philadelphia 76ers are turning their attention to contending for the championship. Team president of basketball operations Daryl Morey seems confident that the Sixers have the talent around Joel Embiid and James Harden to compete for the ultimate prize.
Carmelo Anthony Sets $750 Million Private Equity Fund with Isos Capital to Invest in Sports
Basketball idol Michael Jordan played hardball with Carmelo Anthony at the negotiating table in 2011. It inspired the younger NBA star on a business journey that has led him this week to forming a $750 million private equity fund, Isos7 Growth Equity. “We’re fighting for a deal, and Michael walks in,” Anthony said in an interview with Variety‘s sibling publication Sportico, recounting his time as a player representative in the 2011 NBA lockout. Jordan was a legendary player, but when he sat down across from Anthony, he was a team owner, firmly focused on the dollars and cents. “We had to...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
LCS Picks Week 3 Spring 2023
The LCS is back for the Spring with every team making changes. Some LCS teams will look completely different while others will be had made some small changes. Each of these teams will be duking it out to not only win an LCS Championship but also to get the chance to go to MSI. Here are the LCS Picks for Week 3 of the 2023 Spring Split.
Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury
Former Philadelphia Eagles captain Chris Maragos made the most of his NFL career, going from undrafted free agent to All-Pro special teams player. He might have done even more as a player, too, if not for a career-ending knee injury in 2017. That injury is at the heart of a highly publicized lawsuit in which Read more... The post Former Eagles All-Pro’s fate rests with jury appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Eagles’ bus gets stuck in traffic, NFL world reacts
The Philadelphia Eagles ran into an unexpected source of problems ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII: traffic. On their way to the game at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium, their team bus wound up stuck in traffic, and needed a police escort to get clear: It took the @GlendalePD to get the @Eagles team bus Read more... The post Eagles’ bus gets stuck in traffic, NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
