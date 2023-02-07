Read full article on original website
Ravens Start District Run Monday
It’s playoff time for the Hillcrest Academy Raven boys basketball team Monday night when they entertain the Iowa City Regina Regals in the first round of the Class 1A District tournament. Hillcrest enters action with an 11-10 overall record, finishing 10-6 in the Southeast Iowa Superconference after a 78-27 win over Columbus to close the regular season February 7th. For the year, Hillcrest is scoring 56 points per game and giving up 47, shooting 44% from the floor, 31% from long range and 59% from the line with 24 rebounds, 14 assists, 11 steals and 12 turnovers per game. Individual leaders include Grant Bender at 18 points and six boards per night with Luke Schrock posting three assists and three steals per game.
Washington Girls’ Hoops Falls in Playoffs
The Washington Demon girls’ basketball team had their season come to an end Saturday night with a 61-34 loss to Davenport-Assumption in the Class 3A Region 2 quarterfinals. Washington fell behind 22-3 in the first quarter and never recovered. Despite the loss, Demons head coach Shannon Rugg told KCII Sports the final score doesn’t indicate the fight that his team brings.
Washington, Sigourney-Keota, Highland, WACO Send Wrestlers to State
A number of the area’s top wrestlers have punched their ticket to this year’s Iowa high school state championships after finishing top-two in their weight classes at district tournaments Saturday. That includes four Washington Demons, who qualified for state while hosting the IHSAA Class 2A District 9 Championships. Sophomore Aaron Boone, ranked fourth in the state in 2A at 120 pounds, brought home a district championship by pinning his first opponent, then winning a 15-7 major decision in the semifinals before defeating CJ Davis of Burlington Notre Dame by a 3-2 decision in the title bout, Boone’s 40th win of the season.
Hawks and ‘Cats Vie For State Bids in ‘Burg Saturday
District Saturday has arrived on the high school wrestling calendar. The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks and Columbus/Winfield-Mt. Union Wildcats both travel to Williamsburg today to try to qualify for the traditional state tournament. The Golden Hawks have been off for two weeks, since a 10th place showing at the River Valley...
Hawks Take Aim at CR Prairie Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams set their sights on competition Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie bullseye and 3D Tournaments. The Hawks shot a week ago at Mount Vernon. The high school Hawks were sixth of seven teams in the bullseye contest and third of five in 3D. The boys were led by Elijah Statler who was fourth in both bullseye and 3D. For the girls Josee Mueller was fifth in 3D and Kyla Karnes was eighth in bull to lead the way.
Patterson Shines on Senior Night in Washington BBall Win
The Washington Demons kept up their strong play of late with a 71-54 victory over Keokuk Friday night in boys’ basketball. Washington jumped out to an 18-11 lead thanks to three three-pointers and 11 first-quarter points from Ethan Patterson. But the senior was just warming up, hitting another three triples on Senior Night and pouring in a game-high 31 points. Demons head coach Collin Stark told KCII Sports that the team’s defense also gave Keokuk fits.
Yoder Makes It Official With Mount Mercy
Recently, Mid-Prairie’s Molly Yoder signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Yoder, a Golden Hawk senior, will be a part of the Mustang softball program under the direction of head coach Larry Yoder. Yoder began contributing to...
Five ‘Cats Claim Spots at State; MP’s Bordenave Bound for Des Moines
It was a big day for area wrestlers at the Class 2A District meet Saturday at Williamsburg. Six total wrestlers from the KCII listening area earned bids to this week’s state tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Five of those six grapplers bound for state wear Columbus/Winfield-Mt....
Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party
The 3rd annual Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party, hosted by the Washington Keokuk Corn and Soybean Growers and the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, will be held Saturday, February 25th, at the KC Hall in Washington. The evening will begin at 5 PM with a social hour, and at 6 PM there will be a prime rib dinner served. The group Aces and Eights will perform at 9 PM. This event is for grower/producer members, business supporters, and friends of agriculture. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. You can contact Kerri Bell at 319-653-1834 for more information and to RSVP for the event.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE & CONNIE VINCENT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Mike and Connie Vincent, owners of Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota, about their wine, and how it pays tribute to their family history.
Iowa Sees Increase In 2022 Deer Harvest
The 2022-23 deer seasons came to a close last month, and final totals show a seven percent increase over the 2021 harvest. In an official report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 109,613 total deer were harvested statewide. The increase is due in part to the new Excess Tag...
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amy Green
On today’s program, we are talking with Amy Green, Washington County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H and Youth Coordinator, about the 4-H Hall of Fame Award.
Lula B. “Lou” Leeper
Funeral services for 83-year-old Lula B. “Lou” Leeper will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 15 at the Brighton Community Church. Calling hours will begin 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton, Iowa. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Fairgrounds, Washington County 4-H or the Washington Betterment Committee.
Cafe Dodici Wine and Dine for Paws and More
Cafe Dodici in Washington will be holding their wine and dine event for the PAWS and More Animal Shelter in Washington on Wednesday. KCII News spoke with PAWS and More Shelter Director Amber Talbot about the event. “We’re partnering with Dodicis as well the night of the 15th well and all day actually not just the night. You can have lunch or get your coffee in the morning. A percent of proceeds that entire day will come to support PAWS and More.” Ten percent of all lunch and dinner sales that day will be donated to the PAWS and More Animal Shelter to help with shelter costs.
Washington City Council Streetscape Phase 2 Review
The Washington City Council met Tuesday. On the agenda under new business was the review of the downtown streetscape project phase two concept plan. The city utilized Fox Strand Associates out of Ames to assist in developing a budget for the project. The project includes a seven-block area of the downtown within three blocks of the square in multiple directions. And continues the downtown streetscape enhancements that were completed as part of the phase one project. City Councilwoman Elaine Moore had this to say on the project, “I guess I have concerns. Cost overrun. I know we’ve put in a pretty good amount but, again in today’s economy and how fast inflation has been going with it. I guess, I might as well lay this right out and about the streetscape. I think it’s beautiful, and I think we want it for our city at some point. I have no doubt that we want to do this, but there are several things. It comes down, for me, it comes down to wants and needs at a time with nearly nine percent inflation. Do we take care of our infrastructure, equipment, and employees?” Phase one of the project was completed in 2011 and included five blocks around the central park square and the interior square park. Cost of phase one was $1.8 million dollars. The project included remodel of the street section, sidewalk, curbs, some utilities, and streetscape amenities. The total estimated cost for Phase two of the project is $10,478,000.
Railroad Quiet Zone Public Meeting in Washington
The City of Washington will be holding a railroad public meeting on February 13th at 6p6 pmThis informational meeting is to discuss the potential quiet zones & crossing closures. SRF Consulting Group representative Andrew Mielke suggested a discussion with the public at the City Council meeting held on January 17th; he states, “You might want to get input or considerations from neighbors and other members of the community, to you know gauge their thoughts and interests or what have you. But it is a policy decision; there is no obvious right or wrong answer there.” The meeting will be held at the Washington Performing Arts Center at 1111 S B Ave. Contact the City of Washington for additional information or questions at 319-653-6584.
Washington County Board of Supervisors Meeting Preview
The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday at 9 AM. On the agenda is the Sockum Ridge Recreation Area timber project and the disposition of decommissioned Washington County Ambulance. There is also the fiscal year 2024 budget work session scheduled to begin at 10:15. The Board of Supervisors meeting will be held in the supervisors chambers at the Washington County Courthouse.
Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Names Reserve Deputy Of The Year
Last week, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office named their 2022 Reserve Deputy of the Year. The honor went to Reserve Deputy Justin Walker, who has worked with the Sheriff’s Office for three years. Reserve deputies are volunteers who donate their personal time to help law enforcement agencies. Walker...
