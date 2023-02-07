10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year,​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38​ -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.

