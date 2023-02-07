Read full article on original website
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Belluscura Says Broker Option Exercised Raising Total Of About $0.8 Mln
* BROKER OPTION HAS BEEN EXERCISED RAISING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $0.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Jordan's Babelon Investments Board Proposes Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND EQUAL TO 4% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Falls
* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 8.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 85% Further company coverage:.
Kuwait's Burgan Drilling Qtrly Profit Falls
Feb 12 (Reuters) - BURGAN FOR WELL DRILLING TRADING AND MAINTENANCE:. * QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 699,913 DINARS VERSUS 735,047 DINARS YEAR AGO. * QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 12.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:.
Eastern Polymer Group Posts QTRLY Net Profit Of 212.8 Million Baht
* QTRLY NET PROFIT 212.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 402 MILLION BAHT. * QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 3,005.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,944.5 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Af Gruppen Initiates Share Buyback Program
* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 200,000 SHARES AND WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITIONS OF OWN SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 30,000,000. * PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 13 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN MARCH 10, 2023. * DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Jordan's National Steel Industry FY Loss Narrows
* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 203,990 DINARS VERSUS LOSS 501,718 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 13.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Valoe Agrees EUR 5 Mln Financial Arrangement With Winance
* FUNDING WILL BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL AFTER THE SIGNING OF MASS PRODUCTION CONTRACT WITH SONO MOTORS HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND TO PAY DOWN THE COMPANY'S DEBT TO RIVERFORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
Fitch Revises Armenia's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES ARMENIA'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ].
