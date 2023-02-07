LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another morning where most are waking up to temperatures above the freezing mark, but still cool enough to require a coat when heading out the door. While we are sitting above freezing, the wintry precip. that some across Texoma witnessed last night could lead to slightly slippery roads this morning, so take a small amount of caution when getting behind the wheel. Temperatures will be very slow to warm as most won’t even get in into the 40s until the lunchtime hours. Highs this afternoon will only top out in the mid/upper 40s with some in North Texas reaching the low 50s. Basically, keep that coat on hand all day because it doesn’t look to get any warmer, even with tons of sunshine once the clouds clear later this morning. Winds will be breezy today out of the north at 10-20 mph.

