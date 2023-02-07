Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Rain returns tomorrow night, and strong winds for multiple days next week | 2/12 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Today has been filled with lots of sunshine, which has been a great end to the weekend. A weak cold front will arrive in Texoma late tonight, bringing north winds at 5 to 15 mph. Tomorrow morning temperatures will get to lows in the mid 30s before sunrise, and temperatures will peak in the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies are expected to be mostly cloud tomorrow, and rain chances will begin around 6pm tomorrow night. Showers will be scattered in evening hours and will become more widespread after midnight. Severe weather is not expected, but thunder and lightning are possible. Showers will be out of Texoma by daybreak on Tuesday. Accumulations will be around 1/2″ for most across Texoma.
kswo.com
Above average temperatures for the next few days, and big cold front Wednesday night | 2/12 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Temperatures out the door today will be in the upper 20s before sunrise, but we should see a nice warm up into the mid 60s by the afternoon. Skies will start cloudy today and will slowly transition to partly cloudy later in the day. Southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph will cause warm air advection in Texoma, which will continue a heating trend going into the beginning of the week. Portions of Texoma northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk today with warm and dry air at the surface, so be carefully if playing with fire.
kswo.com
Comfortable weekend ahead with seasonable temperatures | 2/11 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! The weekend is looking to stay dry with seasonable temperatures. This morning skies are clear and there will be lots of sunshine to start the day. Later in the afternoon temperatures will reach the low 50s across Texoma and cloud coverage will increase. Winds at 5 to 10 mph will shift north to south causing warm air advection into the Texoma region, which will result in a warming trend overnight.
kswo.com
Cool and sunny start to the weekend with warmer temperatures for next week | 2/10 AM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning! Another morning where most are waking up to temperatures above the freezing mark, but still cool enough to require a coat when heading out the door. While we are sitting above freezing, the wintry precip. that some across Texoma witnessed last night could lead to slightly slippery roads this morning, so take a small amount of caution when getting behind the wheel. Temperatures will be very slow to warm as most won’t even get in into the 40s until the lunchtime hours. Highs this afternoon will only top out in the mid/upper 40s with some in North Texas reaching the low 50s. Basically, keep that coat on hand all day because it doesn’t look to get any warmer, even with tons of sunshine once the clouds clear later this morning. Winds will be breezy today out of the north at 10-20 mph.
kswo.com
Warm temperatures to start the week, and a strong cold front rolls through Wednesday night | 2/11 PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Temperatures today climbed a few degrees above our forecast, which resulted in a beautiful Saturday across all Texoma. Winds have now shift to coming out of the south, which is causing warm air advection into the region. This will lead us to have a warming trend going into the next few days. Tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s but will climb all the way to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning, with sunshine peeking through later in the day. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. The combination of moderate wind speeds and dry surface air, areas northwest of Altus do have an elevated fire risk during the day tomorrow.
kswo.com
Warming into the weekend | 2/10PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO)- A cool but sunny afternoon will transition over to a cold and clear evening. Whatever precipitation is left over will continue to exit and push east over the next few hours. Northwest winds will remain somewhat gusty so any Friday night plans will be a bit chilly. Clear skies and light winds will contribute to air temperatures falling into the upper teens to low 20s by daybreak tomorrow.
kswo.com
12th annual Destry Horton Fire School, hosted in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - On behalf of deceased firefighter Destry Horton, firefighters from across the state of Oklahoma learned how to battle fires and medical emergencies in his honor. Training officer Mark Huff has dedicated forty-five years of service and he says the job involves far more than just fighting...
Comments / 0