Indianapolis, IN

My 1053 WJLT

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Heating up like its spring in Indiana!

Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Ruffles the Armadillo picks the Super Bowl LVII winner. Chiefs or Eagles? Ruffles picks...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Suburban Indy Spring Show

Outdoor living spaces, thousands of ideas, and something for the entire family. Spring is in the air in Westfield this weekend! Sherman visited the Suburban Indy Spring show to share a preview of the event. Where is Sherman? Suburban Indy Spring Show. Outdoor living spaces, thousands of ideas, and something...
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Kokomo PD, family searches for answers in man’s murder …. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Trooper buys hungry man a meal

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo PD, family searches for answers in man's murder from 2006

Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse and a female at gunpoint. Rouse was shot during a struggle. Kokomo PD,...
KOKOMO, IN
103GBF

Ominous Photos Captured at Indiana State Sanatorium are Hauntingly Beautiful

These photos captured at the abandoned Indiana State Sanatorium are haunting and beautiful. A big thank you to Witt Photography for the photos in this post!. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
ROCKVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana

Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the hub of the retail and commercial corridor along U.S. Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. As with several other central Indiana shopping centers, Greenwood Park Mall is owned and operated by Simon Property Group.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Man dies in fatal Johnson County motorcycle accident

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A man has died in a fatal motorcycle accident in Johnson County Saturday night. The Johnson County Coroner’s Office and the Greenwood Police Department responded to reports of an accident at Worthsville Road and Eastwood Street at around 7:16 p.m. Saturday. GPD said the driver of a motorcycle crashed into a […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Sunny Super Bowl Sunday

Prepare for another chilly start this morning with temperatures down into the lower to mid-20s. A heavy frost formed overnight due to the cold and calm conditions. High pressure is still playing a role in the forecast locally. Skies will stay mostly clear throughout the day as temperatures rise a bit more compared to Saturday. Highs this afternoon are going to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. The forecast high for Indianapolis is 12-degrees above average for mid-February! It will be a great day to get outside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

