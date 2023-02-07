Read full article on original website
2 Students Shot Outside Williamsburg School: Cops, Report
Three people were injured in a shooting outside of a Williamsburg charter school on Wednesday afternoon. At just after 2 p.m., three people were shot near Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet St. in Williamsburg, police said. […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
2 students, adult shot outside charter school in Brooklyn
The adult, believed to be a staff member, was grazed in the neck, a teen girl was shot in the back and a teen boy was grazed in the leg.
Two teens, man injured in shooting near Brooklyn high school: NYPD
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two teens and a security guard were shot near a Brooklyn high school on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Authorities responded to the incident at Williamsburg Charter High School at 198 Varet Street in Williamsburg at around 2 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were each […]
Missing Brooklyn man, 19, found dead with gunshot to head: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police, who’d been looking for a missing Brooklyn man, found his body on freight train tracks; the 19-year-old victim had been shot in the head, officials said Thursday. Deandre Matthews was reported missing on Monday. On Tuesday, police responded to a 911 call for someone on the freight train tracks near Nostrand […]
Brooklyn trio punches man, 74, to ground for $15
A 74-year-old man was punched to the ground in Brooklyn by three robbers who stole $15 from him, police said Thursday.
Wakefield: Man Reported as Cop Hospitalized with Gunshot Wound to Head
Police said a man is in stable condition after he was found with a gunshot would to the head in the Wakefield section of The Bronx. Some media outlets are reporting the man is a police officer. An NYPD spokesperson said that on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at around 11.11 a.m.,...
Man repeatedly stabbed after fight with an acquaintance in Chelsea: NYPD
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was repeatedly stabbed after getting into a fight with an acquaintance in Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said. The suspect attacked the victim near Delancey and Norfolk streets in Chelsea just after 3 a.m., police said. The man was stabbed in the torso three times and taken to the […]
Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity
NEW YORK, NY – A Brooklyn woman who tried to kill her doppelganger by serving her poison-laced cheesecake in an attempt to steal her identity has been convicted of attempted murder. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, was convicted by a jury of attempted murder and other charges for poisoning a Queens woman who resembled her with sedative-laced cheesecake and then stealing her identification and other property in August of 2016. According to court records, on August 28, 2016, Nasyrova visited the Forest Hills home of the then-35-year-old victim who looked a lot like her with a cheesecake. “At that time, the victim The post Brooklyn woman tried to kill doppelganger with poisoned cheesecake to steal her identity appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man suspected in Bronx carjacking arrested in Yonkers
The name of the suspect and charges against him have not been released.
NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student
NEW YORK, NY – A 29-year-old dean at Brooklyn’s Philippa Schuyler IS 383 in Bushwick, was slashed by a group of students during a fight at the school. The Schuyler administrator was rushing to the aid of a 13-year-old student who was being attacked by a group of students. When he intervened, he was cut with a sharp object by one of the aggressors. The incident happened at around 4 pm on Monday. The administrator was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The student did not sustain any serious injuries, but the suspects remain at The post NYC middle school dean jumped and stabbed while defending student appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC woman tries to kill look-alike with poisoned cheesecake
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn woman has been found guilty in a bizarre identity theft plot of her doppelgänger, in which she tried to kill her with a poisoned cheesecake. Viktoria Nasyrova, 47, of Sheepshead Bay, faces up to 25 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 21. She had tried to kill a Queens woman who resembled her and then stole her identification cards and jewelry.
Armed men rob man near a food truck in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group robbed a man at gunpoint while he stood near a food truck in the Bronx last month, police said on Thursday. The victim, 30, was standing by the Cross Bronx Expressway and Webster Avenue in Tremont on Jan. 29 at around 1 a.m. when a blue Honda SUV pulled […]
Missing Jersey City Teacher Found Dead
A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
Police: Queens man arrested following fatal overdose investigation in Nassau
Detectives tell News 12 an investigation led them to 48-year-old Derrick Perry.
Funeral for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz
NEW YORK - A funeral service was held Thursday for slain NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz. Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke at the funeral. "He swore to take an oath to serve and protect. He became the symbol of what's great about this country. Today we celebrate his life," Adams said.
Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer
New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
2 teens injured in shooting that possibly stemmed from after school fight in Brooklyn
It happened around 3 p.m. Monday in front of 200 Maujer Street in the Williamsburg Houses, once managed by NYCHA.
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police have issued a missing person alert for a 12-year-old Bronx boy who left school at Bronx Park Middle School Tuesday afternoon and has not been seen since. His home on Muliner Avenue is just seven blocks from the school. NYPD detectives from the 49th Precinct reported Damare Chaplin-Rivers as missing early Wednesday morning. At around 3:30 pm, Damare was seen leaving school located at 2441 Wallace Avenue. “It has been confirmed that he did attend school but did not return home,” detectives said today. Damare is described as being 5’2″ tall, weighing 80 pounds, with The post 12-year-old boy reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Migrant, 26, attempts suicide at NYC's new shelter
A migrant attempted to commit suicide in a new city shelter in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
