Everything Lucky
5d ago
It pains me to know that his firm works for University City. I'm not a fan in the least bit, even when he was in office.
christine king
5d ago
well he's innocent until proven guilty from what they say the same scandal that took down the three alderman , clay and bosley supposed be name in it,🤔🧐
KMOV
East St. Louis mayoral candidate accuses city official of breaking campaign laws
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An East St. Louis mayoral candidate is accusing a current city official of violating Illinois campaign laws. During a campaign rally Saturday, East St. Louis mayoral candidate Marie Franklin said City of East St. Louis clerk Debra Tidwell broke state law by passing out campaign contribution flyers using the city’s letterhead.
KMOV
Juvenile robbed by armed man in southeast St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a 12-year-old was robbed by a man with a gun Saturday evening. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the juvenile victim was riding his scooter home from a nearby park around 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when he was approached by a man in a red pickup truck. The man then showed him a handgun and demanded money. The juvenile agreed, gave him the money he had, and the suspect fled the scene.
The St. Louis man who gave up a fortune to help hobos
St. Louis residents may remember the name "Eads" and recall the Eads bridge built by the Patriarch, James Buchanan Eads, who worked on Mississippi River steamboats in the early 1800s.
St. Louis leaders hope to ‘reverse historic wrongs’ through Rams funds
It remains to be seen how St. Louis city officials invest their share of the Rams relocation settlement long-term, but a new resolution approved Friday offers some insight on possible factors in the process.
Mayor Jones: Proposals to change control of St. Louis police ‘a slap in the face’
Mayor Tishaura Jones is strongly opposed to a bill proposing a scenario through which a board of police commissioners would oversee the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Serving aces and custard, Ted Drewes lives on as St. Louis sensation
Nearly 100 years strong, Ted Drewes Frozen Custard won the love of St. Louis through humble beginnings in tennis.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri House Members Accuse GOP of Racism
(MISSOURINET) – The Missouri House has passed a crime package that affects St. Louis and other areas but Republicans did not let some Black lawmakers from the St. Louis region talk about the bill on Thursday. The plan, which is headed to the Senate, includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been critical of St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner, who has more than 200 pending murder cases. State Representative Marlene Terry, of St. Louis, says she’s appalled that Republican leadership did not allow Democrats to do the people’s work.
64 Years Ago, Monster EF-4 Twister Plowed Through St. Louis
We've just passed the 64th anniversary of one of the most deadly tornadoes to ever hit Missouri. The twister that plowed through St. Louis in February of 1959 took 21 lives that dreadful night and was one of the motivations behind getting warning sirens in place in the city. February...
Decision in Lamar Johnson case to be announced Tuesday
ST. LOUIS — Lamar Johnson will find out Tuesday if his 1995 murder conviction will be upheld or if he will be released from prison with his conviction overturned. Johnson was convicted in 1995 for the murder of Marcus Boyd. A 5-day hearing took place in December to determine...
stlpublicradio.org
Maps: See the Archdiocese of St. Louis' plan to take 178 Catholic parishes down to 88 'pastorates'
The Archdiocese of St. Louis released a draft of its proposal to cut down its parishes. The latest plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff. Changing demographics, a...
FOX2now.com
St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about raids against Black community today
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. St. Louis aldermen meet with FBI and police about …. A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI. What effect could the proposed changes to statute …. Missouri lawmakers could be making changes to the statute...
kcur.org
Why St. Louis County quietly removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’
In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri, that recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s. In November 2022, the sign was gone. It...
12-year-old boy robbed while riding scooter in south St. Louis Saturday night
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old boy was robbed at gunpoint while riding his scooter home from a south St. Louis park Saturday evening, police said. According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the 12-year-old boy was not hurt but was robbed of some money.
KSDK
St. Louis woman, local shelter 'catfight' over lost feline
“They wouldn’t let me in the door,” Zoe McKelvie said. "They basically treated me like I was some sort of hostile entity."
St. Louis aldermen to invite law enforcement to meet about raids
A committee of St. Louis aldermen has questions for the FBI.
stlpublicradio.org
St. Louis Catholics fear archdiocese proposal to consolidate parishes would hurt churches
A plan by the Archdiocese of St. Louis to consolidate its parishes has Catholics worried about their churches. The archdiocese released a draft of its proposal Wednesday. The plan would reduce the number of parishes across the St. Louis region from 178 individual parishes to 88 pastorates, communities of parishes led by one pastor and one staff.
5 struck by gunfire in 5 shootings over 20 hours across St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Over a span of about 20 hours, five men were wounded by gunfire across St. Louis in five different shootings, beginning Friday night. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg after being robbed in the downtown area at about 10:30 p.m. Friday. The robbery happened at a parking lot located at 1504 Washington Avenue, and seven people were robbed by two suspects.
stlpublicradio.org
Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.
Missouri’s most romantic restaurant is in St. Louis, according to Yelp
Looking to treat your special someone to a romantic Valentine’s dinner, but none of the pizzerias in your area will deliver a pepperoni pie in the crude shape of a heart?
Man shot as robbers confront 7 people in Downtown St. Louis
One man was shot as robbers confronted a group of seven people Friday evening in Downtown St. Louis.
