Kansas State

OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Eagles and Chiefs fan rivalry happening at 2 bars in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wondering what the scene in Phoenix is looking like for local Eagles and Chiefs fans? Well tensions are high.There's a serious Chiefs and Eagles fan rivalry happening at two bars with oddly similar names. Diehard Chiefs fans who live year round in the Phoenix area like to hang out at the Pub Rock Live. While Eagles fans flock together to their nest at the Rock Bar.Both groups of fans are more than excited for the big game on Sunday. The one thing these fans can agree on? How lucky they are to have a spot to call their own when they're far away from home. 
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The average 2023 Super Bowl ticket price is reportedly the second-highest ever

Thinking about making a last minute trip to Glendale, AZ, to catch the Super Bowl in person? I hope you got your coins up, because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It’s not too late to get a ticket for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but prices just to get into State Farm Stadium are starting at more than $4,000 and range all the up to $400,000 for a suite on resell sites.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls

The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Scammers adjust amid shift to digital tickets for Super Bowl

PHOENIX — The last time the Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, Chris DiSimone lost $5,000 due to phony tickets. Twice, DiSimone and his son, who was 13 then, tried to enter Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 with tickets they thought were real. Both times they...
HOME, PA
nrn.com

Wager records are expected for the Super Bowl. That’s good news for restaurants offering sports betting

A record 50.4 million American adults, or about one in five, plan to place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the American Gaming Association. The association predicts they’ll wager a total of $16 billion on the game. This could provide quite a lift for restaurants that have embraced sports betting in one of the 36 states where such activity is now legal.
KANSAS CITY, MO

