Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Kevin Bacon in Super Bowl commercial for Budweiser playing on six degrees of separation theory
The Footloose actor is at the center of a popular and enduring game in which people had to link other entertainers to Bacon via six or less costars .
Super Bowl: A breakdown of how much the big game will cost
The Super Bowl is going to cost a hefty amount this year, whether you chose to shell out thousands of dollars to go in person or if you opt to stay home and host your friends.
Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady one of the reasons he went to Denver
The legendary rivalry between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will go down as one of the greatest in sports history. Manning enjoyed the rivalry so much that he admitted it was one of the reasons why he chose to stay in the AFC and play for the Denver Broncos after leaving the Indianapolis Colts.
Eagles and Chiefs fan rivalry happening at 2 bars in Arizona
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (CBS) -- Wondering what the scene in Phoenix is looking like for local Eagles and Chiefs fans? Well tensions are high.There's a serious Chiefs and Eagles fan rivalry happening at two bars with oddly similar names. Diehard Chiefs fans who live year round in the Phoenix area like to hang out at the Pub Rock Live. While Eagles fans flock together to their nest at the Rock Bar.Both groups of fans are more than excited for the big game on Sunday. The one thing these fans can agree on? How lucky they are to have a spot to call their own when they're far away from home.
Check out Super Bowl LVII field design at State Farm Stadium
Super Bowl LVII is just five days away, and things are already starting to come together on the field. The crew in Glendale, Ariz., has already painted the natural-grass surface that is rolled in and out of State Farm Stadium. Check out the scene from inside the venue:. An NFL...
The Cost To Attend Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl I was a modest affair when the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers met on Jan. 15, 1967, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Forget a halftime show filled with star power;...
Chiefs Coordinator News: Spagnuolo Wants to Be a HC, Bieniemy Could Be OC Elsewhere
Super Bowl LVII week has seen both of KC's coordinators comment on coaching jobs.
The average 2023 Super Bowl ticket price is reportedly the second-highest ever
Thinking about making a last minute trip to Glendale, AZ, to catch the Super Bowl in person? I hope you got your coins up, because it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. It’s not too late to get a ticket for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, but prices just to get into State Farm Stadium are starting at more than $4,000 and range all the up to $400,000 for a suite on resell sites.
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
Super Bowl LVII to be played on OSU turfgrass
Oklahoma State University's turfgrass is playing a huge part on Super Bowl Sunday.
No contest: WM Phoenix Open holds up just fine against Super Bowl
SCOTTSDALE - Not every PGA Tour stop would welcome its tournament coinciding with the Super Bowl. The WM Phoenix Open embraces it. "Adding the Super Bowl clearly adds an element of ...
The Super Bowl 57 field won't be the same surface that Andy Reid complained about in Week 1
When the Kansas City Chiefs take the field on Sunday for Super Bowl 57, it won’t be the first time they’ve played at State Farm Stadium this season. It will, however, be the first time they’ve played on that specific field. And that’s good news for Andy...
A graphic reminder for Arizona tourists during Super Bowl week
A striking image showing a coyote stuck in the grill of a vehicle is being used to remind sports fans gathered in Arizona to exercise caution on roadways. “Be careful out there!” the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center exclaimed via Facebook. “Locals have no doubt noticed, there are A LOT...
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: Time, TV, streaming, location for Eagles vs. Chiefs, plus dates for next two Super Bowls
The AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles will meet in Super Bowl LVII and it will be played a day earlier in 2023, taking place on February 12 -- still on the second Sunday of February. The game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (the stadium will host its third Super Bowl and first since 2015). Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast on Fox at 6:30 p.m.
LA Rams rookie, former Bulldog Ronnie Rivers wins $514K jackpot in Las Vegas
Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers took home a huge jackpot while playing poker over the weekend in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Scammers adjust amid shift to digital tickets for Super Bowl
PHOENIX — The last time the Philadelphia Eagles were in the Super Bowl, Chris DiSimone lost $5,000 due to phony tickets. Twice, DiSimone and his son, who was 13 then, tried to enter Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 with tickets they thought were real. Both times they...
nrn.com
Wager records are expected for the Super Bowl. That’s good news for restaurants offering sports betting
A record 50.4 million American adults, or about one in five, plan to place a bet on this year’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the American Gaming Association. The association predicts they’ll wager a total of $16 billion on the game. This could provide quite a lift for restaurants that have embraced sports betting in one of the 36 states where such activity is now legal.
Eagles fans fly out from Philly for Super Bowl 57 in Arizona
Die-hard Eagles fans are flying out to Phoenix, ready to bring that Philly energy to State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57.
