Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Mississippi egg producer targeted by US Senator with price-gouging probe as profits jump 110%
With egg prices more than doubling in the past year, calls are coming for an investigation into possible price gouging. U.S. Sen. Jack Reed sent a letter Tuesday asking for the Federal Trade Commission to investigate whether egg prices have been improperly manipulated by producers. A farmer-led advocacy group called Farm Action made a similar request last week arguing that there “appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.”
What was inside a chocolate cake sold only at IKEA wasn’t edible. It caused a recall
The latest not-food-in-your food recall has an almond and caramel flavor.
24-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall For Sale; Status of Tenant Stores Including Dillard’s and Verizon to be Determined
The entity, opened in 1999, is presently owned by Wells Fargo Bank due to previous owner default. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Virginia.org, ShopMacArthur.com, and WTKR.com.
Tyson Foods 'hit in the mouth' on meat supplies, CEO says; shares fall
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N) took a "hit in the mouth" as larger-than-expected beef and pork supplies weakened demand for its chicken, executives said on Monday as the meatpacker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes an Entire Chain as Bankruptcy Looms
The troubled retailer has taken another major step to try to stave off closure. This year has already been difficult for retailers. We're only one month into the new year and the likes of Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report, Joann (JOAN) - Get Free Report, and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) - Get Free Report are plagued with grim balance sheets. Party City filed under Chapter 11 of...
Bed Bath & Beyond closes stores and raises $1 billion to stave off bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is closing 150 more stores — just a week after the struggling retailer announced the closure of 87 locations.
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Losing Longstanding Anchor Store
Unlike many other U.S. malls in 2023, this entity is largely expected to thrive despite the loss. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, BedBathandBeyond.com, and Patch.com.
Coach, Ralph Lauren sales boosted by big spending young shoppers
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tapestry Inc (TPR.N) on Thursday raised its annual profit outlook and said it sees more room for price hikes after strong demand for its Coach handbags from Gen Z and millennial shoppers powered a quarterly earnings beat, sending its shares up 6%.
People are making thousands selling books on Amazon
Have you ever walked into a thrift store or library sale and stumbled upon a pile of books that seem to have little value, only to later find out that they are worth a lot of money on Amazon? If you haven't, you're missing out on a great opportunity to make some extra cash.
Which VF Brands Might Be Up for Sale?
Is it go big or go home at VF Corp.? On Tuesday, the company guided its outlook for fiscal year 2023 to the low end of its prior forecast, as turnaround efforts at Vans met headwinds. Perhaps more importantly, the firm reaffirmed a decision to focus on its biggest consumer opportunities—one that could put its Global Packs business on the market. In a Nutshell: VF is continuing with its portfolio optimization strategy, one that includes a review of strategic options for its Global Packs business. That move could see VF put its Kipling, Eastpak and JanSport brands on the market. VF is...
Deliveroo cuts 350 jobs, mostly in UK, after fall in online orders
Deliveroo is to cut 350 roles amid a fall in online orders as cash-strapped consumers rein in spending. The boss of the online delivery firm, which weathered a disastrous £7.6bn float on the London Stock Exchange two years ago that was nicknamed “flopperoo”, admitted that the downsize comes after being caught up in a hiring spree in a fight for growth and market share against competitors.
EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report
LONDON (AP) — Twitter failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke Thursday from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU's voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year —...
DTC CPG brand Magic Spoon enters traditional grocery space
Magic Spoon, a cereal brand viewed as a niche category solution associated mainly with social-media influencers, is going mainstream. The cereal maker, whose product fits into the better-for-you space, charges almost three times the price of a standard box of cereal, but its cereal will now grace the shelves of Walmart, Kroger and Albertsons. The brand will also expand to more Target locations after debuting at the retailer last summer.
Kohl’s Names CEO, Chief Merchandising Officer
Kohl’s Corporation recently appointed Tom Kingsbury (pictured) its permanent CEO, and Nick Jones its chief merchandising and digital officer. Kingsbury has served as the retailer’s interim CEO since Dec. 2, replacing Michelle Gass. He’d previously headed Burlington Stores as president and CEO, and prior to that, he worked as a senior executive vice president of Kohl’s. Gass had been Kohl’s CEO since 2018 but left to join Levi Strauss.
Barnes & Noble Expands in 2023 with 30 New Stores
Brick and mortar Bookstores are on the comeback, at least when it comes to Barnes & Noble Booksellers. According to BookRiot.com, Barnes & Noble is planning to open 30 stores in 2023, "making the bookseller the leader in what’s being called a big-box revival. This expansion comes after more than a decade of shrinking its numbers in response to competition from Amazon. There are even a couple of new stores being opened in the Boston area that are, perhaps fittingly, going to be in locations previously occupied by Amazon Books."
Home Depot's Newest Exclusive Partnership Is Perfect For Our Post-Pandemic World
Today, people take germ-fighting more seriously than ever -- which is why Home Depot's partnership for a "scientific clean" comes at the perfect time.
Fast Fashion Sensation Shein Sizes Up U.S. Listing Despite Slowing Sales
Fast fashion retailer Shein is reportedly reviving its plan for a New York listing, even as its valuation reportedly shrinks. After explosive growth in the past few years on the popularity of its cheap, trendy clothing, the company’s sales may have slowed sharply last year, as new competitors emerge.
‘Made in Holland’ Is Amazon’s Latest Culinary Destination—Stock Up on Snacks of the Netherlands
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. Try as we might, it’s impossible to escape the cornucopia of global wonders Amazon offers us. The Japan Store, the Made in Italy store, and now, the massive retailer has also brought us all the Dutch treats in one curated place. If you’ve ever wandered into one of Holland’s famed cafes, it’s difficult to know if the food is that delicious or if it was the post-cafe munchies. Wonder no longer, as your next Sunday brunch can be complete with Dutch pancakes, poffertjes, classic frites sauce, and other delicacies from the Netherlands.
