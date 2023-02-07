Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buffalo, NY weather alert: extended period of dry weather and above normal temperaturesStanleyBuffalo, NY
Incredible generosity shown as Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe page hits over $9 million in donationsAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Earthquake in United States worried residents of Western New YorkUSA DiarioBuffalo, NY
Strong Earthquake Hits NY Following Seismic ActivityBridget MulroyBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Area Shaken by Early Morning EarthquakeHamza HayatBuffalo, NY
Large, Damaging Fire Near Hamburg, New York
It was a busy night in North Boston as fire crews were called to the scene of a large house fire. Fire crews from multiple agencies assisted to help extinguish the blaze that was reported just after 9 Saturday night. Sirens could be heard all around the Hamburg area as...
Best Places To Watch The Sunset In Buffalo
This weekend is going to be one of the best weekends weather-wise we have had in a long time here in Western New York and it is the perfect time to see some amazing sunsets in the 716.
Iconic Structure is Back Up in Tonawanda [PHOTO]
The last nine months have been incredibly tough for the City of Buffalo and Western New York, perhaps the worst year the region has seen. The weather we have seen has been a part of that, which included two historic snowstorms for Western New York. The first was the week...
Marine Drive Apartments In Buffalo Being Rebuilt
The highly coveted public housing complex is being torn down after years of neglect and reconstructed
Major Hotel Planned For Hamburg-Orchard Park, New York?
The Super Bowl is this weekend and all eyes will be on Arizona as the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs will kickoff this Sunday. The world will be watching and here in Buffalo we will be hoping that our chance at the title comes next season. But while...
Scary Coyote Roaming East Aurora, New York [WATCH]
This is not something you see everyday in a small village like East Aurora, New York. This coyote has been seen roaming around the village and many people have reported seeing it. The weather has been weird for everything this year, including the animals. The bitter cold that we had...
$1.6 Million Buffalo Home Has an Unbelievable Interior [PHOTOS]
The real estate market is about as competitive has it has ever been. It doesn't really matter if you're renting and not buying either, even finding a rental property you like is difficult. Western New York is still one of the more affordable places to live and raise a family...
Historical Landmark Being Demolished In Western New York
The lawsuit is over and now a historical part of Buffalo is coming down.
Incredibly Unique "Triangle House" Could Be Yours In Buffalo, NY
It is easily one of the most unique homes in Buffalo and now it could be yours...if you don't like your house to be square.
[WATCH] First Responders Try Saving Man In Buffalo, New York
They responded to an incident at Lafayette square this afternoon in downtown Buffalo. First responders often don't get a lot of credit for the job they do. Paramedics and firefighters especially get taken for granted too often, especially when it comes to what they take home in pay. These brave people never hesitate to run into a chaotic scene and so often save lives.
Single? Here’s Where To Meet Someone In Buffalo
All the single people, put your hands up!
Another Buffalo Politician Makes a Surprise Announcement
It looks like 2023 is going to be a year of change in Buffalo politics
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
8 Businesses And Restaurants Recently Closed Up Shop In Buffalo
These 8 WNY businesses have closed or will close soon.
Is Jordan Poyer's Time With Buffalo Bills Over?
A new interview with the Buffalo News could mean that All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer's career with the Buffalo Bill is over.
45 Pigs Waiting To Be Adopted In Western New York
This has never happened before, and it’s tugging on the heart strings of animal lovers around Western New York. Let me just be frank: pigs are my all-time favorite animal, so this is pretty exciting. The SPCA Serving Allegany County announced in a Facebook post that they have 45...
Great News for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday
The Buffalo Sabres got some great news on Friday, as they are about to get their star center back in the lineup.
Looks Like Most Bills Fans Don’t Want This Player Extended
The Buffalo Bills staff will be down at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine later this month, which will extend into early March. It will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bills will likely have their eye on a few key positions; ones that fans and media feel...
Police In Buffalo NY Bust 2 Men With Cocaine, Fentanyl And 8 Guns
Two men were busted in Buffalo by a joint task force for allegedly possessing guns, drugs, and cash.
Totally Unique Gifts For Valentine’s Day In Buffalo
Valentine's Day is just days away. If you're tired of doing the same old "dinner and a movie" types of dates, these gifts might be a change of pace. I have to admit, I've never been a fan of Valentine's Day. It's always felt so forced. The pressure to get a gift that shows someone how much you love them never seems fair. Just because someone spends more money on you doesn't mean they care more for you than someone who doesn't spend as much.
