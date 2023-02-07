Read full article on original website
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”Joel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Funeral Services Announced for Slain Milwaukee Police OfficerJM McBrideMilwaukee, WI
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly targeting former MVP ahead of NBA trade deadline
With less than 24 hours before this year’s NBA trade deadline, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly set their sights on
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the Pistons
With the NBA trade deadline now upon us, many teams around the association are looking to offload contracts and bolster their rosters. Now, the Golden State Warriors have joined the party, as it has been reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that they will be trading former first-round pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a multi-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham Argue During Halftime Of Thunder Loss
Trouble in paradise as the deadline looms.
Lillard and Gilgeous-Alexander clash in Portland-Oklahoma City matchup
Oklahoma City Thunder (26-28, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (27-28, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA's best scorers, Damian Lillard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Portland and Oklahoma City take the court. Lillard ranks seventh in the NBA averaging 30.1 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is fourth in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
OKC Thunder Spoils LeBron James' Historic Night, 133-130
A red-hot shooting night for the Oklahoma City Thunder thwarted LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers en route to their 26th win of the season.
NBA Top Performances Of The Day, Feb. 9: Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Game In Win Against Lakers
Giannis had 38 points in victory over Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks turn back the Los Angeles Lakers for 9th straight win
Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half to secure their ninth straight win.
Phoenix Suns Now All in on Championship After Kevin Durant Trade
The Phoenix Suns have done the unthinkable. Kevin Durant is officially a Sun. Phoenix traded Cameron Johnson, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks in exchange for Durant and TJ Warren late Wednesday night. The Suns have been a winning organization over the past two seasons and built...
GAME DAY PREVIEW AND INJURY REPORT: The Milwaukee Bucks try to stretch their hot streak against the revamped Los Angeles Lakers
The Milwaukee Bucks will be putting their nine-game winning streak on the line.
Lillard has triple-double, Blazers beat Warriors 125-122
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard had 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Golden State Warriors 125-122 on Wednesday night. It was just the second triple-double of Lillard's career, and first this season. “I didn’t shoot the ball very well....
The longest winning streak in Milwaukee Bucks’ franchise history
The Milwaukee Bucks own the fifth longest winning streak in NBA history.
It’s been so long since Kevin Durant has played LeBron James. The Suns trade could change that
Before Giannis Antetokounmpo came around to stamp himself as the present NBA’s most dominant force, the conversation of the league’s best player started with LeBron James and Kevin Durant for most people. After all, they are the league’s two active career scoring leaders — all-time scoring leader in...
Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Odds, Time, and Prediction
The Milwaukee Bucks are in sensational form right now; the Los Angeles Lakers are not. But this doesn’t have to mean anything, considering how much star power the Lakers have on the roster. They got LeBron James, for one, whom many consider the GOAT of the sport. But then again, the Bucks have Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s been literally unstoppable this season.
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/8/2023
The Golden State Warriors (28-26) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (26-28) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 10:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Blazers prediction, pick, and how to watch. Golden State has won two straight games and thus sits in seventh place...
Magic Starting 5: Knicks Pull Out Close Win in Orlando
The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.
