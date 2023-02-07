Pair arrested following SWAT situation on West Side, police say

Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody on West West End and Kostner when a “number of offenders” tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.

Officers then Tased one of the people intervening, police said. The person being arrested and the person who was Tased then barricaded themselves inside the home and fired shots moments later, officials said.

Both were taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

