Chicago, IL

Pair arrested following SWAT situation on West Side, police say

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMk8U_0kf7pCUR00

Two people were in custody after barricading themselves in a home, prompting a SWAT response Monday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., officers were taking an armed person into custody on West West End and Kostner when a “number of offenders” tried to disrupt the arrest, Chicago police said.

Officers then Tased one of the people intervening, police said. The person being arrested and the person who was Tased then barricaded themselves inside the home and fired shots moments later, officials said.

Both were taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2023. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Comments / 7

Guest
5d ago

Those boys in that house have guns all the time the children are not in school the mother smokes and drinks with them she doesn’t care until they locked up now oh my kids my kids she allow this she is a friend not a mother

MysticalMichael
5d ago

No animals were harmed in the apprehension of these armed and dangerous offenders. Their anxiety at being arrested is certainly unwarranted since Kim and her subservient judges will release them back into the wild shortly.

Barbara Buford
5d ago

She's not a friend. She's a broad that get a kick out of having children that's kicking smoking and drinking with her. That's a Broad

