ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
Voice of OC

Here’s How Santa Ana Residents Can Go to the Zoo for Free

It’s a slice of the wild in the middle of the city. And it’s free for Santa Ana residents on the third Sunday of every month this year. It’s called “Resident Free Day” at the Santa Ana Zoo, in which those who show proof of residency at the gate, like a driver’s license or utility bill, can walk through without a cent out of their wallet.
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

National Endowment for the Arts Chair Talks in O.C.

When President Biden nominated Maria Rosario Jackson to head the National Endowment for the Arts in October 2021, the appointment was groundbreaking but inevitable. Groundbreaking because Jackson is the nation’s first NEA chair to be an African American and Mexican American woman. And inevitable because her background is the ideal blend of arts experience, administrative knowledge, urban planning, public service and a deep understanding of the impact of culture on diverse communities. She’s the right person at the right time for the job. Under Jackson, the NEA’s budget has grown significantly this year to $207 million, a $27 million increase over last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Panoringan: Places to Love in OC (The Anti-Valentine’s Edition)

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Is Anaheim Shortchanging its Commissioned Corruption Probe?

Despite hired investigators publicly stating they’ve found potential criminal violations in their corruption probe, Anaheim City Council members could be backing away from those efforts citing cost concerns. It comes after City Hall was rocked by an explosive FBI corruption probe last year, with federal agents publicly alleging a...
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Asphalt Plant Continues To Rack Up Violations As City Leaders Debate Next Steps

After over two years of debate, not much has changed with the controversial asphalt factory sitting near homes on the northern edge of Irvine. Residents along the northern edge of Irvine have complained about the All American Asphalt plant for years, pushing for city leaders and state regulators to shut down the facility because it continues to release chemicals so close to homes.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy