ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash

An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News 12

NYPD: 4 men shot in Tremont; 1 victim has died

Four men were shot along East Tremont Avenue and one of those men has died, according to the NYPD. Law enforcement officials say the incident broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Friday. Police say this stemmed from an argument outside of a Popeyes restaurant. They say the man who died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau

Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
BALDWIN, NY
TAPinto.net

Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke. Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name. A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.     
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
HuntingtonNow

2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash

Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
hudsontv.com

Discovery of Deceased Body in Kearny Under Investigation

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the discovery a deceased body found in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. The announcement was made shortly past 6:30 pm. No other information has been released as of...
KEARNY, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Driver Flees NJ State Troopers, Crashes On I-80

A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly fleeing New Jersey troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80, authorities said. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to reports of an erratic driver on I-80 westbound near milepost 31 in Roxbury Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS New York

Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy