Read full article on original website
Related
Police rescue 2 from Paterson house fire
Police officers rushed in and evacuated the two people from the third floor of a home on Summer Street.
News 12
Arson investigators look into Paterson fire that caused millions of dollars in damage
A fire in Paterson Saturday night is estimated to have caused several million dollars in damages and arson investigators are now looking into what caused it. Flames erupted around 10:30 p.m. in the building on Garfield Avenue. The structure, which is now set for demolition, is home to several different...
18-Year-Old Driver Ejected, Seriously Hurt In Route 287 Crash
An 18-year-old driver from Rockaway was seriously hurt in a crash on Route 287 overnight in Somerset County, authorities said. Kamil D. Nowak was heading south in the express lanes when his Infiniti ran off the road to the left and struck multiple trees around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12 in Bridgewater, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.
Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed
Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Suspect arraigned in shooting of 2 Newark police officers
The man accused of opening fire on two Newark police officers was arraigned in court today.
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
News 12
Authorities: 54-year-old man dead after vehicle drives into Port Washington waters
A 54-year-old man was killed when a BMW SUV was driven down a boat ramp and into the water at Bar Beach in Port Washington, authorities say. The incident happened at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the victim's body was found floating in the water and it was too...
Former PSE&G Worker, Councilman Found Dead Following Fatal Shooting At Somerset Facility
A former PSE&G employee shot and killed a supervisor outside the utility company's Somerset County facility early Wednesday before eventually turning the gun on himself, authorities confirmed. Gary T. Curtis, 58, shot Russell D. Heller, of Milford, of Washington, at PSE&G's Central Division Headquarters on Weston Canal Road in Franklin...
Glen Cove man faces several charges following major drug bust
Glen Cove authorities working with a DEA Task Force arrested 29-year-old Derrick Dyer on Friday.
News 12
NYPD: 4 men shot in Tremont; 1 victim has died
Four men were shot along East Tremont Avenue and one of those men has died, according to the NYPD. Law enforcement officials say the incident broke out just before 2:30 p.m. Friday. Police say this stemmed from an argument outside of a Popeyes restaurant. They say the man who died...
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
UPDATE: Gunman Found Following Fatal Shooting At PSE&G Headquarters, Police Report
UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): A gunman shot and killed another man outside PSE&G's headquarters in Somerset County early Wednesday, authorities confirmed. The shooting at the Weston Canal Road building of the utility company's Central Division Headquarters in Franklin Township occurred at 7:10 a.m. Feb. 8, according to an alert from the State Police Regional Operations & Intelligence Center (ROIC).
News 12
Police arrest man accused of multiple bank robberies in Nassau
Detectives say 31-year-old Willian Andrade Jordan walked into the Bank of America on Grand Avenue in Baldwin around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The man approached the teller and passed a note threatening her with a gun and a knife. They say Andrade Jordan demanded $3,000, but the 29-year-old teller walked away...
NBC New York
Marshals Nab NJ Kindergarten Teacher Slay Suspect in Florida, 2nd Man Wanted
US Marshals arrested a man in Florida in connection with the death of a 33-year-old New Jersey kindergarten teacher found beaten and strangled in a shallow grave this week, and the two knew each other quite well, according to multiple senior law enforcement officials and sources with direct knowledge of the case.
Missing Jersey City Teacher Found Dead
A kindergarten teacher from Jersey City has been found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.
Hasbrouck Heights Police Respond to Route 17 Multi-vehicle Accident with Rollover
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ - Hasbrouck Heights Police and Fire Department responded to a multi-vehicle accident which delayed traffic after the morning rush for about an hour on Tuesday. On Tuesday, February 7, at approximately 9:30am, members of the Hasbrouck Heights Police Department were called to Route 17 in the area of the White Castle jug handle on a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving an SUV which was flipped over, according to Hasbrouck Heights Police Lieutenant John Behr. Patrol Officers Donohue, Armeli, Renna and Cambridge responded along with Lieutenant Robertson, Captain Lesho and Chief Rinke. Upon arrival, there were vehicles involved on both the north and south sides of the highway. The Hasbrouck Heights Fire Department responded as well as multiple ambulances from Holy Name. A traffic investigation determined that the vehicle that was flipped over was traveling north and was struck from behind which forced it over the divider and onto the southbound side. Three victims were transported to the hospital with what was believed to be non-life threatening injuries. One driver involved was issued summonses for reckless driving and no insurance.
2 Huntington Residents Killed in Crash
Two residents of Huntington were killed Monday in a motor vehicle crash in Manorville, Suffolk County police said. Kevin Vollmer, 50, was driving a 2019 Ford van south on Wading River Road at North Street when his vehicle left the road and struck a tree Read More ...
hudsontv.com
Discovery of Deceased Body in Kearny Under Investigation
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the discovery a deceased body found in the area of Central Avenue and Third Street in Kearny. The announcement was made shortly past 6:30 pm. No other information has been released as of...
PA Driver Flees NJ State Troopers, Crashes On I-80
A Pennsylvania man was arrested after allegedly fleeing New Jersey troopers and crashing his car on Interstate 80, authorities said. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 11:39 a.m., troopers were dispatched to reports of an erratic driver on I-80 westbound near milepost 31 in Roxbury Township, a New Jersey State Police spokesman said.
Jersey City kindergarten teacher found dead in Kearny
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- A Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found dead Tuesday.What was once a seemingly normal home is now a crime scene and memorial with mourners paying their respects."She was always happy. She loved kids. She became a teacher because she loved being around kids," said Christino Hernandez, the victim's brother.When 33-year-old Luz Hernandez didn't show up to work at Beloved Community Charter School on Monday, prosecutors say a welfare check led police to her Van Horne Street home. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred."What can...
Comments / 0