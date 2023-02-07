Read full article on original website
12 Amazing Wisconsin Restaurants Featured on the Food Network
If you're dining out in southern Wisconsin, these are the places you need to check out right away. If the Food Network loved the food, you probably will too. Wouldn't it be the absolute best if tomorrow (and every single day after) your day started with someone saying to you,
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
From ‘serious’ to ‘dire:’ DAs offices across Wisconsin and the country are struggling to hire prosecutors
Kurt Klomberg had been Dodge County’s top prosecutor for more than a decade, a job he describes as a calling. But this winter Klomberg was facing a crisis. The number of assistant district attorneys staffing the office was set to shrink from four to zero, because of planned retirements, a resignation and an extended leave.
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward
Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Sturgeon season begins in northeast Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Sturgeon season is underway in northeast Wisconsin. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says there is plenty of fish for spearers. “On Lake Winnebago so far, we’ve had over 150 sturgeons speared and on the upper river lakes, we’ve probably had over 100 sturgeons speared, by this time at least by the end of the day,” said Margaret Stadig, Lake Winnebago System Sturgeon Biologist.
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Legal, responsible ways to bet on sports in Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sports betting is vastly illegal across Wisconsin, but if you want to place any bets, the only legal means to do so in Wisconsin is at Oneida Casino in Green Bay. They have an app, but it does have limitations on how much you can bet....
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
2-13-23 evers budget to include proposals to curb reckless driving
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Toney Evers says his executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin. The governor’s office announced Friday that the spending plan will mandate that judges order the use of an ignition interlock device for all drunken or intoxicated driving offenses; increase the penalty for not wearing a seatbelt from $10 to $25; and create 35 more state trooper positions along with 10 more motor carrier inspector positions. Other provisions include $60 million for roundabouts, pedestrian islands and other road features designed to slow traffic, $6.5 million to cover driver education for low-income students and giving driver’s licenses to those who entered the country illegally.
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback
Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
31 south central Wis. manufacturers competing in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The names of the south central Wisconsin cheese and dairy manufacturers competing in the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest was revealed Thursday. Thirty-one companies and their cooperatives in the area have sent in entries to be judged during the contest from Feb. 21-23 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. Competition organizers said the products from these companies are among more than 2,200 entries across 113 classes of dairy products.
After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit
Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
No Crankiness Allowed: You’ve Never Seen a Festival Like This in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin
I just love city-wide festivals. The more obscure the better in my opinion. In Rock Island, Illinois, the Ya Maka My Weekend festival is a great celebration of Jamaican culture. Up the river a bit, Fulton, has Dutch Days where people parade down Main Street in wooden shoes (after they sweep the road of course).
