MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Toney Evers says his executive budget will include a host of proposals designed to reduce reckless driving in Wisconsin. The governor’s office announced Friday that the spending plan will mandate that judges order the use of an ignition interlock device for all drunken or intoxicated driving offenses; increase the penalty for not wearing a seatbelt from $10 to $25; and create 35 more state trooper positions along with 10 more motor carrier inspector positions. Other provisions include $60 million for roundabouts, pedestrian islands and other road features designed to slow traffic, $6.5 million to cover driver education for low-income students and giving driver’s licenses to those who entered the country illegally.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO