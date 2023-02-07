ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

Voice of OC

Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing

A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Here’s How Santa Ana Residents Can Go to the Zoo for Free

It’s a slice of the wild in the middle of the city. And it’s free for Santa Ana residents on the third Sunday of every month this year. It’s called “Resident Free Day” at the Santa Ana Zoo, in which those who show proof of residency at the gate, like a driver’s license or utility bill, can walk through without a cent out of their wallet.
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

National Endowment for the Arts Chair Talks in O.C.

When President Biden nominated Maria Rosario Jackson to head the National Endowment for the Arts in October 2021, the appointment was groundbreaking but inevitable. Groundbreaking because Jackson is the nation’s first NEA chair to be an African American and Mexican American woman. And inevitable because her background is the ideal blend of arts experience, administrative knowledge, urban planning, public service and a deep understanding of the impact of culture on diverse communities. She’s the right person at the right time for the job. Under Jackson, the NEA’s budget has grown significantly this year to $207 million, a $27 million increase over last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff

With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
SANTA ANA, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Asphalt Plant Continues To Rack Up Violations As City Leaders Debate Next Steps

After over two years of debate, not much has changed with the controversial asphalt factory sitting near homes on the northern edge of Irvine. Residents along the northern edge of Irvine have complained about the All American Asphalt plant for years, pushing for city leaders and state regulators to shut down the facility because it continues to release chemicals so close to homes.
IRVINE, CA
Voice of OC

Is Anaheim Shortchanging its Commissioned Corruption Probe?

Despite hired investigators publicly stating they’ve found potential criminal violations in their corruption probe, Anaheim City Council members could be backing away from those efforts citing cost concerns. It comes after City Hall was rocked by an explosive FBI corruption probe last year, with federal agents publicly alleging a...
ANAHEIM, CA
Voice of OC

Sacramento is Investigating Pay Spikes and Hiring Practices at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor

Orange County’s publicly funded health plan for the poor is facing a state probe for controversial hiring and contracting practices – along with large salary spikes. “We have administrators in our public agencies making close to $1 million from public tax dollars. [That] to me is something we should be shining a light on,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who prompted the state audit by making a formal request last year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
