Orange Unified School Officials Hit With Brown Act Complaint After Superintendent Firing
A push to reshape what kids are taught in public schools may set off a government secrecy lawsuit in Orange County. In a formal letter to Orange Unified School District officials this week, a parent alleges the school board majority broke the state’s open meeting laws when its members fired two top school executives without explanation last month and while people were out of town on winter break.
Is Irvine’s Proposed Great Park Amphitheater Dead on Arrival?
Irvine might lose out on a new 14,000-seat amphitheater in the Great Park after new demands from Live Nation could dramatically increase costs for the city, according to a report from Irvine city staff. The amphitheater was the main attraction under the city’s new framework plan approved last year, with...
Irvine Poised to Bail Out of OC’s Controversial Green Energy Agency
The years-long relationship between the OC Power Authority and the city of Irvine could be coming to an end this Valentine’s Day after Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder announced she was moving forward with a vote to pull out of the agency. Treseder, who was originally one of the biggest proponents...
Here’s How Santa Ana Residents Can Go to the Zoo for Free
It’s a slice of the wild in the middle of the city. And it’s free for Santa Ana residents on the third Sunday of every month this year. It’s called “Resident Free Day” at the Santa Ana Zoo, in which those who show proof of residency at the gate, like a driver’s license or utility bill, can walk through without a cent out of their wallet.
Orange County More Than Doubles Investment in Helping People Transition Out of Jail
About 1,500 young adults with mental health or addiction issues are slated to get support rejoining society when they leave county jails, after Orange County supervisors agreed to more than double investments in a local re-entry program. For the last few years, the Santa Ana-based nonprofit Project Kinship has been...
National Endowment for the Arts Chair Talks in O.C.
When President Biden nominated Maria Rosario Jackson to head the National Endowment for the Arts in October 2021, the appointment was groundbreaking but inevitable. Groundbreaking because Jackson is the nation’s first NEA chair to be an African American and Mexican American woman. And inevitable because her background is the ideal blend of arts experience, administrative knowledge, urban planning, public service and a deep understanding of the impact of culture on diverse communities. She’s the right person at the right time for the job. Under Jackson, the NEA’s budget has grown significantly this year to $207 million, a $27 million increase over last year.
OC Green Power Agency’s Top Lawyer Resigns Before Possibly Being Fired
The top lawyer for Orange County’s controversial green power agency abruptly submitted his resignation last night just days before board members were about to discuss firing him. His resignation comes as Irvine City Councilwoman Kathleen Treseder threatened to pull the city out of the OC Power Authority unless its...
Fraud Concerns Preceded Shutdown of Drug Treatment Program at OC’s Be Well Mental Health Campus
Uncredentialed staff, questionable billing, failing to provide key services and potential fraud were some of the most serious concerns Orange County officials quietly raised about a controversial contractor at the Be Well mental health campus, according to records obtained by Voice of OC. A few months later, the campus’ residential...
Huntington Beach City Council Ditches Pride Flag By Restricting Flags Flying Over City Hall
Huntington Beach leaders were met with a mix of boos and cheers on Tuesday night as they axed plans to fly the Pride flag this coming June over city hall with a new policy that only allows government flags at city hall. The council voted 6-0 to fly the Pride...
Calls Intensify for Anaheim’s City Leaders to Keep Promises to Root Out Corruption
Resident watchdogs, activists, community leaders and Orange County’s Democratic party are all pushing back on Anaheim City Council members this week, calling on them to stay the course on a contracted corruption investigation into City Hall instead of paring down efforts stemming from a scandal that surfaced last year.
Special Interests Don’t Always Win Elections in Orange County
Special interests: The term’s routinely cited in enough campaign material that it’s become synonymous with elections. “It’s a term used for interests that have a lot of money, more than anything,” said Ann Ravel, former chair of the Federal Election Commission in a Friday phone interview. “That’s the qualifier.”
Rails to Trails: Old Train Tracks May Be Key in Solving Central OC’s Green Space Shortage
What once carried thousands as far north as Los Angeles by rail might now connect bikers between two of the most park-poor cities in Orange County, and in lush green seclusion safe from dangers on the roads. The project is called “rails-to-trails,” in which the Orange County Transportation Authority plans...
City Officials Across Orange County Are Taking a Stand Against Iran’s Violent Regime
City officials across Orange County are passing resolutions condemning Iran’s violent regime and standing in support of the Iranian American community – months after the death of a woman detained by the country’s notorious morality police sparked a national uprising. These resolutions are being made as some...
Santa Ana to Consider Weekly Food Drives as OC Approaches a Hunger Cliff
With a fresh produce void in some neighborhoods and a french fry overabundance in others, some Santa Ana residents have a tough time finding healthy food. An effort to meet these daily needs has the town’s nutrition moving more fluidly, and beyond the brick-and-mortar – even before COVID-19 brought more people to the brink of food insecurity – through community gardens and neighborhood produce trucks.
Irvine Asphalt Plant Continues To Rack Up Violations As City Leaders Debate Next Steps
After over two years of debate, not much has changed with the controversial asphalt factory sitting near homes on the northern edge of Irvine. Residents along the northern edge of Irvine have complained about the All American Asphalt plant for years, pushing for city leaders and state regulators to shut down the facility because it continues to release chemicals so close to homes.
A Look at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade & Unity Festival
Orange County kicked off Black History Month on Feb. 4 at the 43rd Annual OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival, where thousands gathered to celebrate Black heritage and culture. The OC Black History Parade and Unity Festival was founded by Helen M. Shipp, and originally took place in Santa...
Top Official Resigns From OC’s Health Plan for the Poor Following Revelations of State Probe
The chairman of OC’s health plan for low-income residents suddenly resigned Thursday – the day after a Voice of OC article detailed a state investigation of hiring and pay practices he presided over – especially salary hikes. OC Supervisor Andrew Do announced he was resigning his board...
Is Anaheim Shortchanging its Commissioned Corruption Probe?
Despite hired investigators publicly stating they’ve found potential criminal violations in their corruption probe, Anaheim City Council members could be backing away from those efforts citing cost concerns. It comes after City Hall was rocked by an explosive FBI corruption probe last year, with federal agents publicly alleging a...
OC’s Top Public Health Official is Resigning; No Permanent Replacement Yet
Orange County’s top public health official is on her way out the door. Dr. Margaret Bredehoft, who has been the county’s chief of public health services for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, has announced she’s resigning and leaving her job next Friday, Feb. 10. “It is with...
Sacramento is Investigating Pay Spikes and Hiring Practices at OC’s Health Plan for the Poor
Orange County’s publicly funded health plan for the poor is facing a state probe for controversial hiring and contracting practices – along with large salary spikes. “We have administrators in our public agencies making close to $1 million from public tax dollars. [That] to me is something we should be shining a light on,” said Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva, who prompted the state audit by making a formal request last year.
